FISA Section 702 Renewal Continues Warrantless Surveillance #1737

Last week, the U.S. Congress faced intense debates over the reauthorization of FISA Section 702, which allows indirect surveillance of American citizens without a warrant. The controversy peaked when a proposed amendment to mandate warrants for such surveillance failed in a 212-212 vote. Despite significant opposition and a temporary block by a bipartisan coalition, the renewal bill passed the House and is now pending Senate approval before the April 19 deadline.

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

He also highlights his partnership with GoDaddy and encourages listeners to use promo codes from Geek News Central to support the podcast and use GoDaddy's services for online businesses. Todd segues into his personal experiences and reviews of a product line from Ubiquiti, specifically the UnifI product, which he used to address bandwidth constraints in his rural loft. Moreover, he shares his frustration about frequent issues with a PoE switch that affected his security cameras. Todd touches on upcoming travel plans, including speaking engagements in Asia and Europe.

He also highlights his partnership with GoDaddy and encourages listeners to use promo codes from Geek News Central to support the podcast and use GoDaddy’s services for online businesses. Todd segues into his personal experiences and reviews of a product line from Ubiquiti, specifically the UnifI product, which he used to address bandwidth constraints in his rural loft. Moreover, he shares his frustration about frequent issues with a PoE switch that affected his security cameras. Todd touches on upcoming travel plans, including speaking engagements in Asia and Europe.

The episode covers news on Google’s reaction to a proposed journalism fee in California, expectations for Google IO announcements, the use of AI for mental health services in the public sector, and a new battery recycling machine. Todd shares his enthusiasm for new AI tools in Adobe Premiere Pro and expresses skepticism about a headband that claims to improve athletic performance.

Todd also discusses layoffs at Tesla due to declining delivery numbers, Samsung’s billion-dollar investment in semiconductor manufacturing in Texas, and Adobe’s development of AI video tools for Premiere Pro.

The podcast wraps up with Todd responding to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s concerns over TurboTax’s upselling tactics, discussing California’s declining share of tech jobs, and inviting listeners to contribute to the podcast via email and SATs boosts.