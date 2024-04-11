Microsoft’s AI Revolution: Integrating AI into Every PC by 2024 #1736

Microsoft is gearing up to unveil a series of groundbreaking AI tools for PCs and the cloud at its Build conference in May. With a vision to integrate AI into every PC by 2024, the company will showcase advancements such as the Advanced Paste feature, new AI capabilities for Windows applications, and safety enhancements for Azure AI Studio. CEO Satya Nadella and newly appointed head of Microsoft AI, Mustafa Suleyman, will highlight Microsoft’s commitment to AI innovation and responsible development.

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

This episode of Geek News Central, hosted by Todd Cochrane, discusses Microsoft’s ambitions to integrate AI into every PC by 2024. The episode covers Microsoft’s plan to unveil groundbreaking AI tools for PCs and the cloud at its Build conference in May, advancing features like Advanced Paste, new AI capabilities for Windows applications, and safety enhancements for Azure AI Studio. Todd emphasizes the aggressive timeline Microsoft has set for these integrations within PCs.

Todd discusses various topics from his week and tech industry news. He gives a shout-out to his sponsor, GoDaddy, and encourages listeners to use his sponsor discount codes, stressing the importance of sponsor support to the podcast. He also talks about his experience upgrading his internet at the loft with new Unify equipment for better speeds. He also shares an anecdote about his interaction with the Spectrum technician for upgrading his service to 1 gig down and increased upload speeds.

The episode briefly mentions Elon Musk’s expected visit to India to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Todd also refers to a cybersecurity pay discrepancy study, highlighting that the cybersecurity field shows a narrowing pay gap between men and women compared to national averages.

On the weather front, Todd notes the Weather Channel parent company’s new AI tool for hyperlocal weather videos, and the discussion segues into Google’s one billion dollar investment in undersea cables to connect Japan with Guam and Hawaii, which will significantly impact internet connectivity.

Hints at potential personal updates are also sprinkled throughout the episode, mentioning upgrades he’s making at his loft and potentially speaking at an unspecified event, pending approval from his team at Raw Voice. Todd stresses the grind he’s experiencing with work and his commitment to watching the company’s budget.

The show covers a range of other news, including:

– Uber is making its safety tools more accessible.

– Instagram is testing nudity protection to fight sextortion.

– Space tourism balloon startup’s latest luxury capsule design.

– Alfa Romeo’s move into electric vehicles.

– Google Podcasts going away, leading to listener frustrations.

– DJI is unveiling its latest first-person view drone.

– A warning from the International Monetary Fund on how cyberattacks could trigger bank runs.

– Legal strife plaguing Truth Social’s executives.

– DuckDuckGo is introducing a privacy pro plan with a no-log VPN.

– Best Buy is launching AI customer assistance with human oversight.

– There is potential for a Japanese astronaut to be the first non-American to land on the moon since the Artemis program aims to return to the lunar surface.

The episode concludes with Todd thanking listeners for their continued support, particularly those contributing through the modern podcasting app for value-for-value transactions. Additionally, he provides reminders for listeners to join the chat room, email their feedback, follow or subscribe to the podcast, and check out partner shows linked on Geek News Central.