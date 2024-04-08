American Privacy Rights Act a Step in the Right Direction #1735

In a significant bipartisan effort, Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) have introduced the American Privacy Rights Act, aiming to break the deadlock in Congress over data privacy protections. This landmark proposal offers consumers new rights over personal information, including the ability to correct, delete, or export their data and opt out of targeted advertising and data transfers. Additionally, it introduces stringent security measures to protect consumer data and allows for federal and state enforcement and private lawsuits against violations.

The act supports consumers' data rights, including correction, deletion, exportation of data, opting out of targeted advertising, and introduces stringent security measures.

Todd transitions to thanking the show's primary sponsor, GoDaddy, and encourages listeners to become GNC insiders, contributing to the show's community. He briefly recounts his weekend activities, decluttering his home, before returning to discussing the eclipse he experienced in Southern Michigan, noting the commercial exploitation around the event.

Todd then delves into the heart of the privacy act debate, expressing strong opposition to governments censoring online content or silencing dissidents and activists. He supports Elon Musk’s stance on free speech, aligning himself with Musk’s resistance to obeying court-ordered profile bans ordered by Brazil.

He mentions OpenAI’s alleged use of YouTube videos to train their models and relates it to his experience selling his voice recordings for AI training. Todd discusses the upcoming Disney Plus crackdown on password sharing, hackers’ targeting of hospital help desks, and Apple’s response to an EU ruling, which Todd finds Apple inadequate.

Todd talks about a report on the advertising impact of leaving TV streaming continuously, mentioning Tubi, a free ad-supported streaming service. He shares his recent network upgrade due to improved internet speeds and asks his audience for their old suitcase uses.

Todd appreciates the show’s insiders and those who contribute via new podcast apps, emphasizing the value of listener interaction. He covers news such as Gemini AI coming to Android, a new Google feature that allows users to look up unknown caller numbers, and the Nothing Company’s upcoming Nothing Ear 2 earbuds.

The host touches on cybersecurity with Dave Luber’s appointment as the new NSA cybersecurity director, Tesla’s robo taxi and Musk’s denial of scrapping the model 2, and Google’s rumored introduction of gesture controls for TVs with cameras, which Todd opposes.

Todd then discusses various reports and news items, including a Magento e-commerce platform bug, a Crowdfence bug bounty program, the dehumanizing effect of robots in industrial environments, future solar eclipses, Spotify’s new AI-based playlists, and a cybersecurity incident at a UK veterinary conglomerate.

The episode concludes with a reminder of the GoDaddy sponsorship and invites musicians to create a new intro, signaling Todd's openness to refreshing the show's elements.