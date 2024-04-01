Perplexity Ads Meet AI: The New Frontier in Search #1733

Perplexity, an AI search engine rivaling Google and backed by prominent investors including Jeff Bezos, is set to introduce advertising in its platform. The company, boasting a significant $73.6 million in Series B funding, plans to embed native ads within the related questions section of its search responses. This move comes as publishers adjust their SEO strategies to mitigate potential losses from Google’s search advancements. By leveraging AI technology from OpenAI and its proprietary models, Perplexity aims to balance its ad-driven model without compromising the user experience amidst expectations to attract substantial advertiser interest.

Let me know what you think of the intro music created by app.suno.ai

In this episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane opens the show with his introduction, where he energetically announces the episode’s focus: Perplexity, an AI search engine backed by significant investments and expected to disrupt traditional search by introducing advertising into its platform. After celebrating a whimsical April Fool’s Day, Todd gives a shoutout to the show’s primary sponsor, GoDaddy, and encourages listeners to support the podcast by becoming GNC insiders and participating in the value-for-value movement.

Todd shares about his recent trip to Los Angeles and his apprehensions regarding the cost of living there, hinting at the relief of returning home. He then updates on his recovery from an injury, and his travel plans for London, encouraging listeners in London to reach out for a meet-up. He touches on the situation with Google Podcasts, which is set to be discontinued in the US and emphasizes the importance of transitioning to a new podcast app.

Celebrating Gmail’s 20th anniversary, Todd reminisces about the rush for Gmail accounts and discusses current cybersecurity threats, including AT&T’s massive data breach and malware targeting Mac users.

The episode’s main topic revolves around Perplexity’s plan to start selling ads, posing questions about how advertising will influence AI search results and the impact on businesses, tiny ones. Todd expresses concern over OpenAI’s integration of links in ChatGPT outputs and how significant companies might dominate this AI-driven landscape, possibly at the expense of smaller entities.

Todd dives into iPhone-related rumors about the following models’ design and camera upgrades, switching gears. He also discusses updates coming to Apple Maps and mentions new content on streaming services Hulu and HBO Max. A New York City government AI chatbot’s faulty advice draws his criticism, and he notes Congressional staff being banned from using Microsoft Copilot due to security risks.

Closing tech news includes macOS users targeted by cyber threats, speculation around the consequences of a potential TikTok ban, and OpenAI’s voice cloning software. Todd humorously congratulates Pluto on becoming Arizona’s official state planet, reflecting on the state’s pride in being the discovery site for Pluto.

Todd concludes the episode by thanking the listeners and podcast insiders for their support. He emphasizes the importance of becoming an insider to join the “cool kids club” and reiterates the value for value concept. He rounds off by contemplating whether to travel to see a solar eclipse and invites listeners to share their plans.

