Vid2Pod: Transform YouTube Playlists into a Podcast! #1731

Vid2Pod by Blubrry Podcasting offers an innovative solution for YouTube creators aiming to extend their content’s reach by effortlessly converting video playlists into high-quality audio podcasts. This new service by Blubrry podcasting is a boon for video-first creators, enabling them to tap into a new audience and ensure their content is accessible across all major podcast platforms. The process involves simply integrating your YouTube account, selecting a playlist for conversion, and instant distribution across platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon.

Let me know what you think of the intro music created by app.suno.ai

Todd Cochrane opens the episode of Geek News Central by introducing himself as “the tech talking man,” greeting listeners warmly. He then dives into his lead story, discussing Vid2Pod, a new service from Blubrry Podcasting that enables YouTube creators to convert video playlists into high-quality audio podcasts easily. Todd explains that the service allows video-first creators to reach new audiences by distributing their content across major podcast platforms. The integration with YouTube accounts is simple, with an automatic distribution feature that adds new videos to the podcast playlist.

Next, Todd discusses the intro music he created using an AI tool from app.suno.ai, expressing amazement at the AI-generated music and suggesting listeners give it another listen. Moving on from personal updates, including a rib injury he recently incurred, Todd elaborates on Vid2Pod’s features and benefits further; it’s designed to assist YouTube creators in expanding their reach and offers monetization opportunities without the usual stringent platform requirements.

Continuing with the tech news, Todd shares about AI creating new jobs, SpaceX potentially building spy satellites for the US government, and Microsoft’s latest Windows update causing blue screen errors. He also touches on Homeland Security’s use of AI for various tasks, DARPA’s lunar economy plans, the UK government’s ambition to roll out flying taxis, and Microsoft’s AI event in May.

Switching gears, Todd mentions data breach news with Fujitsu and AT&T, the AI-powered clinical documentation for doctors, LinkedIn planning to add games and impending new AirPods models. He closes out the tech news by discussing Hertz CEO’s resignation.

Todd concludes with housekeeping items, mentioning he’ll be attending an event in LA next week, leading to a break from podcasting. He encourages listeners to check out modern podcast apps and become insiders by contributing to the podcast through donations or value exchange. Finally, Todd signs off by thanking listeners for their time and reminds them of his next recording date while emphasizing the importance of audience engagement and supporting GoDaddy.