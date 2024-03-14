SpaceX’s Starship Achieves Orbital Velocity in Historic Test Flight #1730

In a momentous event, SpaceX’s colossal Starship, the world’s largest and most powerful rocket, achieved orbital speed for the first time today. This significant milestone occurred during its third test flight, marking a historic day for SpaceX and space exploration enthusiasts. Despite not completing its intended splashdown, the test was deemed successful as it accomplished several key objectives, advancing SpaceX’s ambitious space travel goals.

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

In episode 1730 of the Geek News Central podcast, host Todd Cochrane discusses various topics, primarily focusing on the latest tech news.

The episode begins with Todd celebrating SpaceX’s Starship, which reached orbital velocity for the first time on its third test flight. However, the spacecraft didn’t achieve the planned splashdown. Todd, enthusiastic about space exploration, had watched the event live.

Todd then transitions to directly engaging with the audience, thanking them for their support. He also gives a special acknowledgment to GoDaddy, the show's primary sponsor, highlighting their continuous support since 2005.

Todd announces that the podcast is streaming live on Rumble for the first time and encourages listeners to join their chat room. He seeks the audience’s feedback on the podcast, the newsletter, and the AI-generated show notes.

The main topics covered in the podcast include discussions about TikTok and concerns over its Chinese ownership, with U.S. politicians urging for the sale or facing a ban. Todd shares his views against the government’s potential overreach and censorship. He also talks about the possible effects of AI and wearable tech on workers’ well-being and looks at the Geek News Central newsletter updates, which he mentions have been tweaked by AI for better quality.

Todd examines the Amazon advertising products that sellers no longer carry in certain states, leading to a waste of advertising dollars and a failure in geotargeting that affected sellers like Rob Robinson. He requests audience participation in conversations surrounding headaches experienced by astronauts, a new pregnancy insight feature by the Oura ring, and Mars’ gravitational pull affecting the Earth’s ocean floor every 2.4 million years.

In the realm of tech, Todd discusses security flaws discovered in ChatGPT plugins, Amazon’s attempt to increase workplace positivity by encouraging employees to dream about happiness, a project aiming to cut down interstellar travel time to decades, and a court ruling against a ransomware kingpin.

The podcast also provides insights on a variety of global concerns, such as Customs and Border Protection’s efforts to use AI for fentanyl detection, a French government department facing a significant data breach, Google Chrome’s enhanced real-time protection against malicious websites, and ongoing international collaboration to disrupt cybercrime.

Among the topics, Todd discusses Proton’s Desktop Mail app release, the surge in browser choice due to Europe’s digital marketing act, the trends in music streaming with more users paying for the service, the surge in bitcoin gains by U.S. investors, and Microsoft’s check writing to Caltech over patent infringement lawsuits.

The episode concludes with Todd encouraging listeners to become Geek News Central insiders and support the show financially or by using their time and talent.