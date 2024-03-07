Google Under Fire for Alleged Role in Gift Card Scams #1728

A federal lawsuit filed in the District of North California accuses Google of profiting from gift card fraud, particularly involving Google Play gift cards. The complaint highlights that Google has retained millions from such scams, either by commission from payments made with fraudulently obtained cards or by holding onto the funds. This comes amid FTC data showing over $433 million lost to gift card fraud from 2018 to 2021, with Google Play scams constituting a significant portion. The lawsuit criticizes Google for not sufficiently alerting customers about the potential risks and discouraging the pursuit of fund recovery. Apple recently settled a similar lawsuit concerning its App Store and iTunes gift cards.

Todd thanks the primary sponsor, GoDaddy, and encourages listeners to become GNC insiders by contributing their time, talent, or treasure. He mentions the new podcast apps from podcastapps.com and encourages the audience to download modern podcast apps to support the value-for-value movement. There are prompts for audience interaction, including providing comments via email and social media platforms.

The episode continues with Todd sharing updates from his busy week, including recording content, writing documentation, and meetings with his development team. He talks about a "top-secret idea" for a new product that his team has been swiftly bringing to completion, pushing him to rapidly produce marketing materials, press releases, and documentation in preparation for upcoming announcements tied to podcast movement events.

Todd thanks the primary sponsor, GoDaddy, and encourages listeners to become GNC insiders by contributing their time, talent, or treasure. He mentions the new podcast apps from podcastapps.com and encourages the audience to download modern podcast apps to support the value-for-value movement. There are prompts for audience interaction, including providing comments via email and social media platforms.

The episode continues with Todd sharing updates from his busy week, including recording content, writing documentation, and meetings with his development team. He talks about a “top-secret idea” for a new product that his team has been swiftly bringing to completion, pushing him to rapidly produce marketing materials, press releases, and documentation in preparation for upcoming announcements tied to podcast movement events.

Next, Todd delves into a variety of other news stories:

1. ProtonVPN’s new initiative offering free VPN service during elections in countries like Turkey, Senegal, and Pakistan.

2. SpaceX is examining extending the lifespan of its Crew Dragon spacecraft beyond the current limit of five flights.

3. Law enforcement officials are tired of being customer service representatives for Meta as more account takeovers are reported.

4. Rumors of an upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson scheduled for July 20th.

5. The anticipation for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, and its potential as the most-watched solar event.

6. Speculations over Microsoft’s next event, possibly revealing new Surface Pro and Office AI features.

7. PetSmart’s cybersecurity breach led to users being logged out and passwords reset.

8. Tinder will clarify pricing for EU users following discussions with consumer protection agencies.

9. A record of $12.5 billion was lost to online fraud in the United States last year, with a significant portion tied to cryptocurrency investment fraud.

10. Apple’s massive investment in Oscar-nominated films like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, with substantial production costs.

11. Challenges to European Union policies, including Finland’s push for compensation from Meta for using content to train AI models and Pornhub is suing the EU over content regulation rules.

12. A lawsuit against SpaceX alleging gender discrimination within the company.

13. An aerogel handbag made from the same material NASA uses to collect comet dust.

14. Elon Musk’s plan to hide like counts and retweets on Twitter for a cleaner interface.

15. Microsoft’s new AI voice tool for people with speech disabilities is set to arrive later this year.

16. Reddit is rolling out an AI bouncer to stop harassment.

17. TikTok urges users to contact Congress over a possible ban on the platform.

Todd concludes the episode by reminding listeners to stay vigilant against online scams, particularly those targeting the elderly, and reiterates the ongoing support from GoDaddy. He also mentions his grandkids and family visiting, promises to return on Monday for another episode, and signs off.