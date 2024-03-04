AI Chatbots to Redefine Search Marketing #1727

Gartner forecasts a significant shift in the digital marketing realm by 2026, predicting a 25% decline in traditional search engine volume due to the rising influence of AI chatbots and virtual agents. This evolution is poised to redefine marketing strategies, emphasizing the importance of generative AI in content creation and the critical need for quality and authenticity in digital content. As AI-generated content proliferates, search engines prioritize content quality, and companies must adapt by focusing on unique, valuable content. Additionally, the rise of watermarking and regulatory measures will play a crucial role in content authentication, impacting how search engines display AI-generated content.

In this episode of Geek News Central, hosted by Todd Cochrane, the primary focus is on the impact AI chatbots and virtual agents will have on the future of search marketing. Todd begins the episode by highlighting a Gartner forecast predicting a 25% decline in traditional search engine volume by 2026 due to AI. He discusses how the rise of AI necessitates the prioritization of content quality by search engines and how companies need to adapt to maintain visibility. He emphasizes the importance of authentic content as AI-generated content becomes more common and the role watermarking and regulations will play in authentication.

Todd then gives a shoutout to the podcast’s primary sponsor, GoDaddy, urging listeners to support the show by taking advantage of the deals offered. He redirects listeners to the Geek News Central website for more information on partner shows and how to subscribe to the newsletter. Todd also encourages audience participation via different channels, including email, chat, and social media platforms.

The host shares a personal update on his travel schedule and his experience with jet lag after his recent trip. He comments on website updates, discussing new live features and audience surveys, although he notes an issue with a widget that did not function as expected.

Todd then transitions to news articles covering various tech-related topics, starting with WhatsApp gaining access to NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware source code. He further discusses cybersecurity threats, including attacks on the US defense sector and FCC employees, and a Pixel watch rumor indicating a larger size in development. He comments on an amusing attempt by a homeless man to steal a Waymo robotaxi and expresses gratitude to listeners contributing to the show.

He briefly mentions his show’s insiders and their financial support before delving into preparations for NASA’s Artemis mission to the moon. Todd notes the developing commercial space flight industry with attention to Blue Origin’s increased focus on human spacecraft and SpaceX’s progress.

Next, Todd addresses a new data storage breakthrough capable of holding up to 200 terabytes on a DVD-like disk, followed by concerns about the loss of over two million scholarly articles from the internet. The topic shifts to Wix’s new AI chatbot, which allows the creation of websites in seconds, with Todd providing his opinion on the output quality. He then discusses the move towards 5.5G networks and an incident where the violations of a cruise autonomous vehicle caused a drop in value for backers.

Trump supporters are mentioned for spreading AI-generated images posing Trump with black voters, and Google is reported to be working on a satellite SOS feature for Pixel phones. News about the International Space Station launch follows, and Nissan’s decision to discontinue its electric car app due to network changes is discussed. Todd concludes the tech news updates with talks of Lenovo offering refurbished laptops and servers and a new iPhone SE 4 render leak.

In the final segment, Todd mentions Apple TV+ adding fifty licensed movies, a significant penalty fee for Apple from the EU Commission, the cancellation of NASA’s satellite project, and the legal battle over Elon Musk’s Tesla compensation package. The podcast wraps up with the launch of new Apple Macbook Air models. Todd closes the show by urging listeners to support Geek News Central through various means and to try new podcast apps from podcast apps dot com.