Apple’s Public Web App Discontinuation in EU Draws Criticism #1726

Apple’s recent decision to discontinue support for iPhone web apps in the European Union has sparked potential investigative action from the European Commission. Citing compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which mandates support for third-party browser engines, Apple plans to downgrade web apps to function similarly to bookmarks in iOS 17.4. The company attributes this shift to the impracticality of developing a new integration architecture amid other DMA demands, low user engagement, and security concerns. However, developers and advocacy groups are challenging the move, with Open Web Advocacy gathering data to assess the impact on developers and inform the European Commission’s evaluation.

In 2024, we aim for a milestone of 1,500 listeners, each contributing $2.00 per month. Your support is crucial to help us achieve this goal and ensure that Geek News Central can continue delivering the content you love. Become a GNC Insider today and join our journey to make a difference. Click here to join us!

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

In this episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane discusses newsworthy topics, beginning with Apple’s decision to discontinue support for Public Web Apps (PWAs) in the European Union. Todd elucidates the potential implications of this decision, especially in light of the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which mandates support for third-party browser engines—something Apple is attributing its decision to. He expresses his disapproval of the move, citing the importance of PWAs for open web infrastructure and the difficulties it presents, particularly as a gatekeeper situation where Apple is seen as putting the screws on people.

He then talks about the Supreme Court case that will determine if social media platforms are protected under the First Amendment to exercise editorial judgment or if they are public forums that can be compelled to host speech.

Next, Todd addresses the sideways moon landing of a private US lander that cut its mission short and acknowledges that little data could be retrieved because of the incident. He proceeds to thank the podcast’s insiders and acknowledges their contributions, emphasizing the value of their support.

Later on, Todd talks about Google’s explanation and commitment to fixing issues with its Gemini AI image generation after it was found to produce inappropriate and contextually incorrect images. He also reports about a cyber attack on the world’s most iconic police force, the Canadian Mounties. While no significant data breach occurred, several servers and encryptions were seized during an international effort against a suspected group called LockBit.

Apple’s rumored HomePod with a screen is another topic he touches on, speculating whether it could be too late to compete with the Echo Show. The episode continues with an overview of Dell’s move into AI PC technology and the company’s perspective on the long-term future of AI PCs.

Samsung’s announcement of the new Galaxy Ring, a wellness-centric wearable device, is next discussed, followed by the UK Home Secretary’s concerns about the potential use of deep fakes to undermine elections. Tyler Perry’s pause in an $800 million studio expansion due to AI concerns and TCL’s unveiling of its fifty series phones are also covered.

Todd highlights various tech updates, from using AI technology to enhance 5G performance to rumors about the iPhone sixteen Pro’s camera design. Other issues highlighted include Comcast’s new update for hiding its sidebar in Google TV and Google DeepMind’s leveraging AI for quantum computing. A new investment by prominent tech leaders in a human-like robot development startup is also mentioned.

The episode closes with a summary of an AT&T outage and the provider’s meager credit compensation to affected customers, examining the public’s response and AT&T’s claim that the outage was due to human error, not a cyber attack. Todd signs off with a reminder to support the podcast through listener contributions and thanks the audience for being with him.

The title of this episode is “Apple’s Public Web App Discontinuation in EU Draws Criticism,” mainly focusing on the initial segment where Todd discusses the implications of Apple’s decision to discontinue public web apps in the EU.

– **Apple’s HomePod with Screen**

– Speculation on Apple’s potential late entry to compete with Echo Show.

– **Dell and AI PCs**

– Dell’s venture into AI PC technology.

– Commentary on AI’s future in PCs.

– **Samsung Galaxy Ring**

– Announcement of new wellness wearable device.

– **UK Deep Fake Election Concerns**

– Home Secretary worried about deep fakes during elections.

– **Tyler Perry’s Studio Expansion Pause**

– Halted $800 million expansion over AI concerns.

– **TCL’s Fifty Series Phones**

– Introduction of new phone series by TCL.

– **Tech Updates**

– AI enhancements for 5G.

– Rumors about iPhone 16 Pro’s camera.

– Google DeepMind’s AI in quantum computing.

– Investment in human-like robot development.

– **AT&T Outage**

– Provider offers minimal credit after outage.

– Outage attributed to human error, not cyber attack.