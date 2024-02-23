OpenAI, in collaboration with Microsoft Threat Intelligence, has successfully disrupted the operations of five state-affiliated hacking groups using ChatGPT to identify system vulnerabilities for illicit activities. The crackdown targeted groups including China’s Charcoal Typhoon and Salmon Typhoon, Iran’s Crimson Sandstorm, Russia’s Forest Blizzard, and North Korea’s Emerald Sleet. These entities exploited OpenAI’s technology to uncover coding flaws, translate documents, and devise phishing campaigns targeting critical sectors like finance, health, and education. Measures include account terminations and enhanced vigilance to prevent AI misuse, emphasizing the importance of transparency and collaboration in securing cyber spaces against sophisticated threats.
Show Notes Summary and Story Links:
In episode 1725 of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane discusses multiple news stories focusing on cybersecurity in artificial intelligence (AI). The episode, entitled “Cybersecurity in AI: The Unseen Battles,” opens with Todd highlighting a collaborative effort between OpenAI and Microsoft Threat Intelligence to thwart the activities of state-affiliated hacking groups. These groups used AI tools to unearth system vulnerabilities and launch phishing campaigns. Todd emphasizes the essential role of transparency and teamwork in protecting cyberspace from such sophisticated threats.
Todd proceeds to talk about the show’s sponsor, GoDaddy, encouraging listeners to utilize promo codes available on the Geek News Central website for various services, such as domain registration, hosting with a free domain, and a free trial of GoDaddy’s website builder.
The episode segues into an overview of other major stories:
– OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s comments on the substantial global investment required for AI computing.
– The unveiling of small AI models by Google that can run on local devices instead of requiring cloud-based systems.
– Google’s update to its sign-in page and a new Chrome AI feature, “Help Me Write,” aimed to assist users with text composition.
– Cybersecurity advice for users and administrators in light of a major flaw found in Wi-Fi software.
– Substack announced reaching over three million paid subscriptions.
– Avast’s legal settlement to stop selling web browsing data about user privacy concerns.
– A new add-on package for Indian dialect channels on YouTube TV.
– Confirmation that Amazon’s FreeVee service will continue amid Prime Video’s ad-supported tier launch.
– Reports of an asteroid skimming past Earth.
– Honda reveals its first U.S. market electric vehicle, the 2024 Prologue.
– Lenovo’s reported revenue growth and how it exceeded financial analyst estimates.
– The Indian government’s censorship of social media posts tied to farmer protests.
– The U.S. Department of Justice appointed a chief science and AI officer.
– Meta’s oversight board is expanding to include appeals from threads on its platform.
– Amazon’s deal to stream an NFL playoff game for a record fee.
– A widespread cellular outage affecting AT&T users.
– Observations on how news websites block AI crawlers from indexing their content.
Todd wraps up the episode by thanking his listeners and insiders for their support, noting the significance of insider and booster contributions. He encourages listeners to share feedback and participate in the value-for-value movement, underscoring the importance of time, talent, or treasure in supporting the podcast. Finally, Todd addresses the security concerns surrounding Wi-Fi authentication and the necessity of securing devices in today’s hybrid working environments.
