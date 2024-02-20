Google’s Gemini AI Chatbot Stores Conversations for Years! #1724

Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini, retains conversations for up to three years, even after users delete the app. The company’s updated privacy policy highlights that reviewed conversations, including details like language, device type, and location, won’t be deleted with Gemini app activity. This retention policy applies to conversations scrutinized by human reviewers, urging users to be cautious about sharing personal or sensitive information. The transparency over whether conversations have been reviewed remains unclear, advising users to err on the side of caution..

In episode 1724 of the Geek News Central podcast, Todd Cochrane discusses a range of tech topics, with the headline being Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini, which stores conversations for up to three years. Todd reveals that Google’s updated privacy policy stipulates that even if users delete the app, conversation details may be reviewed by human curators and will not be erased. He urges listeners to be cautious about sharing personal information due to the lack of transparency over whether conversations have been reviewed.

Following the sponsorship messages, Todd shares a personal note about his wife Shoko's sister, Mie, who recently passed away in Okinawa, Japan. Although it was not unexpected due to a long-term illness, it still brought sadness to the family. Shoko's upcoming trip to Okinawa and her recent surgery adds to the emotional weight of the situation.

Following the sponsorship messages, Todd shares a personal note about his wife Shoko’s sister, Mie, who recently passed away in Okinawa, Japan. Although it was not unexpected due to a long-term illness, it still brought sadness to the family. Shoko’s upcoming trip to Okinawa and her recent surgery adds to the emotional weight of the situation.

Todd then proceeds to recap tech news and insights:

– The US Patent Office has denied OpenAI’s request to trademark GPT.

– Individuals can run custom chatbots locally on their computers if they have a powerful enough GPU.

– A Wyze camera outage exposes the camera feeds of 13,000 customers to other users, raising concerns about privacy and security within the Wyze app.

– The Work From Home movement faces challenges as companies push employees to return to the office, with some employees considering it a non-negotiable aspect of job selection.

– The European Union is urging Meta to cease its ad-free subscription service, suggesting it amounts to holding personal data ransom.

– NASA offers a dream job for space lovers willing to spend a year in isolation in a Mars simulation habitat, with stringent selection criteria.

Todd also covers:

– Apple’s potential integration of the Vision Pro headset with their car project raises safety concerns for driving.

– FBI warnings about Chinese malware threats to US infrastructure.

– The arrest of a top hacker selling bank account details and the impact on cybersecurity.

– The return of tech leaders to San Francisco after a departure during the pandemic and the ongoing shift towards AI.

– Volkswagen’s unveiling of the ID.7 Tourer, an electric station wagon with an impressive range.

– An overview of eye safety for viewing solar eclipses.

– The debate over the integrity of Apple’s Vision Pro returns.

– Google plans to integrate Gemini AI into Chrome, introducing the omnibox feature for AI chat features.

– A joint initiative by tech companies to counter AI-generated misinformation during the 2024 elections.

– India’s crackdown on the Paytm e-wallet service due to money laundering concerns.

– TikTok’s investigation by the EU for addictive algorithms and harmful content.

– UK’s potential ban on phones in schools to reduce distractions and protect children’s well-being.

– Microsoft’s remediation of a bug in the Edge browser that was sneaking Chrome tabs and data.

– Reddit’s agreement to sell user data to train an undisclosed AI for revenue.

– OpenAI’s announcement of Soar.ai, a tool to create diverse video scenarios.

– Possible mergers of streaming platforms like Peacock and Paramount Plus indicate consolidation in the media industry.

Todd closes the episode by reminding listeners to provide value to the show through contributions and thanks them for their support. He mentions the construction noise in the background before signing off with appreciation for the audience and a promise to return for the next episode.