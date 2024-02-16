The Memory Revolution OpenAI’s ChatGPT Update #1723

OpenAI introduces a transformative memory feature in ChatGPT, allowing it to remember user interactions and preferences to personalize conversations and streamline tasks. This update is expected to significantly boost productivity and customer experience for individual and enterprise users. With the ability to control memory settings, OpenAI ensures user privacy while enhancing ChatGPT’s efficiency and intelligence. Despite the potential for increased data privacy concerns, the feature presents a notable advancement in making AI interactions more relevant and user-friendly.

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

In this episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane discusses a range of over 30 tech news stories, highlighting the introduction of a memory feature in OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Todd notes that this update allows ChatGPT to remember user interactions and preferences, which aims to personalize conversations and increase productivity and customer experience for individual and enterprise users. He emphasizes OpenAI’s commitment to user privacy through the ability to control memory settings.

Following sponsor messages and insider acknowledgments, Todd delves into the main story about the memory feature in ChatGPT. He shares his observation that the feature is already accessible but mentions that he has been using ChatGPT less frequently due to Blubrry’s beta AI tools for podcasting. Todd explains that ChatGPT’s memory will improve with usage and that OpenAI plans to make the feature available for enterprise customers. The host also raises concerns about security implications and spotlights AI-powered romantic chatbots as a privacy nightmare that collects extensive user data, as reported by the Mozilla Foundation.

The episode continues with a variety of tech-related news, discussing Amazon’s large text-to-speech model, insider donations, the delayed OLED MacBook Pro, Windows 11 updates, the security breach affecting DOD personnel, a BMW security error, money laundering involving cryptocurrencies, New York City’s lawsuit against TikTok and Instagram; and Spotify partnering with Bandsintown. Todd also speaks to various other tech news stories, such as GM’s Super Cruise expansion and the cloning of a shooting victim’s voice for advocating gun reform.

The episode concludes with an appeal for listener support, promoting the insider program, and thanking GoDaddy for its long-standing partnership. Todd ends the show by inviting listeners to stay safe and return for the next episode.