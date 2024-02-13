Bitcoin’s Remarkable Surge Above $50K Marks a Crypto Renaissance #1722

Bitcoin has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the $50,000 mark for the first time since late 2021, signaling a robust recovery and entering the FOMO stage of its bull market. This resurgence comes after a challenging period marked by the crypto winter of 2022, where Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies faced steep declines following high-profile industry setbacks. Despite initial volatility, the introduction of spot ETFs has contributed to investor confidence, with notable shifts in investment from high-fee trusts to these new products. This rally reflects growing investor optimism and anticipates regulatory advancements with the SEC’s expected approval of spot bitcoin ETFs, further fuelling the momentum for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market as it heads into a promising future.

We have a goal of 1500 listeners contributing $2.00 per month in 2024. We hope you will help us reach that goal to ensure GNC can continue to do what I do with this podcast and become a GNC Insider Today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

In this episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane discusses the remarkable surge of Bitcoin surpassing the $50,000 mark for the first time since late 2021, indicating a robust recovery and entry into a FOMO state of the bull market. He attributes this resurgence to the crypto winter of 2022’s recovery and the introduction of spot ETFs, which bolster investor confidence.

Todd then gives a shoutout to GoDaddy.com, the primary sponsor of Geek News Central, encouraging listeners to take advantage of GoDaddy’s deals through the podcast’s website. He acknowledges the audience’s support and introduces the Value for Value movement, urging listeners to contribute to the show and visit their digital hub.

The discussion moves onto Bitcoin and its upcoming halving event in April, which points to a decrease in the daily availability of new Bitcoins from 900 to 450, suggesting possible increased scarcity and pricing effects. Todd shares his personal experience with Bitcoin’s value growth and acknowledges the speculative nature of cryptocurrency investments.

The conversation shifts to a rise in scams involving deepfake videos combined with camera emulators, representing a 353% surge in such methods. The host emphasizes the increasing need for more secure identity verification methods.

Todd then touches on several topics:

1. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) states its 2024 priorities for defending against cyber threats, particularly with the rise of China’s control over American infrastructure.

2. Ancient PCs likely won’t boot Windows 11 after an upcoming update that requires a specific CPU instruction introduced in 2008.

3. Amazon faces a lawsuit alleging that it has been pushing customers to buy more expensive items with the promise of faster delivery when cheaper options are available.

4. The U.S. government invests $42 million in testing the 5G O-RAN standard for creating interoperable network hardware.

5. discoveries suggest ancient Mars had more volcanic activity than previously thought, potentially providing conditions supportive of life due to hydrothermal processes.

6. Android and Chrome OS plan to integrate more deeply for a seamless user experience.

7. The FCC mandates that carriers must inform customers of data breaches no later than 30 days after discovery.

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch receives FDA authorization for a feature to detect signs of sleep apnea.

9. Meta introduces trending topics to its X threads platform that may include political content.

10. Telecom companies are projected to invest substantially in AI for network orchestration by 2028.

The host further mentions news about Google One hitting 100 million subscribers, the redesign of the sign-in process with Google, a new ‘super-Earth’ discovery, digital eVisas replacing biometric immigration cards in the UK, potential layoffs at Cisco, Elon Musk’s plans to move a million people to Mars, the NVIDIA CEO’s statement on AI fears, a flaw in ExpressVPN, and the U.S. government’s seizure of the dangerous Warzone rat malware.

The episode concludes with a bizarre incident of a Waymo autonomous car being attacked and vandalized in San Francisco, a reminder to check out the content on Geek News Central, and an invitation to support the show through contributions.