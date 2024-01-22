Google’s New Chrome Disclaimer Following $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit #1718

Google has introduced a new disclaimer in Chrome’s Incognito mode following a $5 billion lawsuit alleging the mode’s misleading privacy claims. The updated blurb informs users about data collection practices, clarifying which browsing data is not saved and which Google can still access. This change comes after a federal judge allowed the lawsuit to proceed, which accused Google of violating privacy and wiretapping laws. The tech giant’s previous attempts to dismiss the complaint were unsuccessful, leading to a substantial settlement and these recent alterations to Incognito mode’s user notification. Special Music Artist Feature: Abbi Muir

We have a goal of 1500 listeners contributing $2.00 per month in 2024. We hope you will help us reach that goal to ensure GNC can continue to do what I do with this podcast and become a GNC Insider Today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

In this episode of Geek News Central, hosted by Todd Cochrane, a variety of topics are covered, highlighting the dynamic and ever-evolving world of technology and digital culture.

The episode begins with a discussion of Google’s new disclaimer in Chrome’s incognito mode following a $5 billion lawsuit over privacy claims. This leads to a variety of tech-related stories, including a vibrating belt, Osteo Boost developed to improve bone density in postmenopausal women, and former President Trump’s comments on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and their potential to infringe on personal freedoms.

Todd also expresses gratitude to GoDaddy, the show’s long-standing sponsor, and encourages listeners to support the podcast through various means, including becoming a Geek News Central insider. He shares exciting news about a particular segment planned for the show’s end, urging listeners to stay tuned.

The conversation shifts to cybersecurity with a warning from CISA about patching the Ivanti flaw, and the observation that Google’s search quality may be declining due to AI’s influence. Todd discusses internal criticisms within Google about its leadership and the launch of iOS 17.3, which introduces new stolen device protection features.

In space exploration, Todd mentions astronauts, including Turkey’s first arrival at the Space Station and the successful communication restoration with the Mars helicopter Ingenuity. He also covers a range of cybersecurity incidents affecting companies like North Face, Vans, and Loan Depot, highlighting the ongoing challenges in digital security.

Further topics include a unique perspective on tech bros and AI from a Franciscan Friar, the ban of a chat GPT-powered bot representing a presidential candidate, and new developments in EV battery technology from Lamborghini. Todd also touches on the Apple Vision Pro’s potential app problem, NASA’s Mars helicopter, and various cyber-attacks impacting significant companies and institutions.

Towards the end of the episode, Todd discusses Apple’s legal battles over health features in their watches, the surge in AI app usage, and Meta’s decision to allow EU users to unlink their Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger info. He encourages listeners to support the show as insiders and introduces a song by Abby Muir, using a live wallet-switching technology to support the artist through Satoshi donations.

The episode concludes with Todd sharing his excitement about attending Pod Fest Orlando and teaching podcasters about podcasting 2.0 technology, urging listeners to join the movement with modern podcast apps. The show signs off, promising to return with more engaging content in the next episode.