Apple’s New App Store Tax Sparks Outrage Among Critics #1717

In this episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane discusses various technology and internet-related topics. He begins by addressing Apple’s updated App Store policies, particularly the 27% commission on alternative payment methods, which has been criticized by major players like Spotify and Epic Games for being anti-competitive and harmful to price competition.

Todd then invites listeners to contribute to Geek News Central and highlights the support of their primary sponsor, GoDaddy.com. He details GoDaddy’s hosting and domain services, encouraging listeners to take advantage of the deals offered.

The podcast continues with discussions on various tech news. Key topics include Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of creating Artificial General Intelligence at Meta, potential changes to Amazon’s Alexa, and supporting independent content creators in the face of AI-generated content. Todd emphasizes the significance of human-curated content over AI-generated material.

Further, the podcast covers a range of issues, from cybersecurity to internet restrictions in countries like Iran. Todd discusses the challenges platforms like Facebook and Instagram face in managing inappropriate content, especially involving minors. He also touches on the need for fair compensation for artists on streaming platforms and the influence of AI and algorithms on content distribution.

Todd also delves into the mental and physical toll of dealing with ransomware attacks on cybersecurity professionals, highlighting the extreme stress and health issues they face.

The episode wraps up with Todd thanking the show’s insiders and inviting listeners to contribute their time, talent, or treasure to support Geek News Central. He emphasizes the value of listener support and staying safe and informed in the ever-evolving tech world.