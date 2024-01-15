US Gov’t SEC Cybersecurity Review After Twitter Hack #1716

The recent hack of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Twitter account, which lacked multi-factor authentication (MFA), has prompted US lawmakers to review the SEC’s cybersecurity measures thoroughly. The incident, involving a fraudulent tweet about the SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs, briefly inflated Bitcoin’s price to $48,000. In a bipartisan move, senators Ron Wyden and Cynthia Lummis have highlighted the urgency of investigating potential security vulnerabilities within the SEC. They emphasize the importance of phishing-resistant MFA to prevent such breaches and protect sensitive information.

In this episode of Geek News Central, Todd delves into a wide array of technology and cybersecurity topics. The podcast begins with discussing the recent security lapse at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where a hacker’s tweet about a Bitcoin ETF briefly influenced the cryptocurrency market. This incident underlines the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures in government agencies.

The conversation then shifts to the evolving landscape of podcasting, highlighting the importance of modern podcast apps and acknowledging the support of sponsors like GoDaddy. Following this, the host shares his experiences and insights from CES 2024, vividly depicting the innovations and interviews that marked the event. Team members Kirk Coreless, Scott Ertz, Don Baine, Christopher Jordan, and the whole team are commended for their contributions to the coverage.

A significant portion of the episode is dedicated to the role of AI in the workplace, where the host discusses the transformative impact of AI on business operations while also addressing employees’ concerns about job security. This segues into a discussion on the ethical and regulatory challenges posed by OpenAI’s GPT store, explicitly focusing on the controversy surrounding romantic AI chatbots.

The host also highlights a report from Computer World, which predicts a considerable impact of AI on jobs in developed economies, mainly affecting older workers. This leads to a broader discussion on various technology news, including the streaming release of “Oppenheimer,” cybersecurity risks at US ballot boxes, and the capabilities of Google Magic Compose.

The podcast touches on the mobile technology sector, discussing the considerations for switching to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and the leaked features of the Samsung Galaxy S24, focusing on its AI skills. Additionally, the host covers the groups responsible for a significant number of cyberattacks and speculates about the upcoming iPhone 16 and 16 Plus features.

The narrative then takes a turn to highlight a range of other topics: the potential return of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 to the US market, unusual AI-enabled products showcased at CES 2024, the FTC’s settlement on data brokers, NordVPN’s upcoming eSIM, the misuse of a vast network of virtual servers by a hacker for crypto mining, LG’s new EV charger manufacturing plant in the US, Nikon’s innovative AI camera for livestock, the collaboration between AI and robots in protein engineering, AT&T’s price increase, and the implications of the New York Times vs. OpenAI and Microsoft lawsuit.

The episode wraps up with a light-hearted story about a Japanese butcher shop experiencing a 43-year wait for its famous dumplings, illustrating the extreme demand for certain products. The host concludes with reminders about the podcast’s insider program and encourages listener feedback.

This summary encapsulates the diverse and in-depth discussions from Episode 1716 of Geek News Central, offering listeners a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and debates in technology and AI.