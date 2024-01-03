OpenAI’s Potential $100 Billion Valuation #1715

OpenAI, renowned for ChatGPT, is reportedly negotiating a funding round that could potentially value the company at over $100 billion. Still under negotiation with terms and valuation subject to change, this development could position OpenAI as one of the world’s most valuable startups. Additionally, OpenAI is considering a new chip venture with Abu Dhabi-based G42, alongside raising $8 billion to $10 billion for this project. Separately, OpenAI is finalizing a tender offer by Thrive Capital, which would value the company at $86 billion, allowing employees to sell shares. OpenAI also recently launched Converge 2, a program supporting startups using AI, featuring tech talks, industry leader interactions, and a $1 million investment.
Show Notes Summary and Story Links:
- Foldables ate into Apple’s market share
- Xerox to cut 15% of its workforce
- OpenAI seeks new funding
- Pornhub blocks Montana and North Carolina
- First American got hit with a ransomware attack
- Sony, Canon, and Nikon
- Apple Vision Pro
- Juno gets close to Jupiter
- “Cellphone towers in space”
- Samsung announces new OLED monitors
- Twitch will ban people pretending to be naked
- The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker
- Bitcoin in 2024
- Elon calls for caution
- 3M and Exeger
- Google wants your help
- This new fingerprint smart lock
- A first-of-a-kind robot vacuum
- Many cybersecurity workers fee burnt out
- Women in European tech earn 26% less than men
- LG unveils a range of new laptops
- Robots on the moon and astronaut fly-bys
- Tesla sold 1.8 million EVs
- Transformative Healthcare notified customers of a data breach
- Top online gallery provider hit with a ransomware attack
- Amazon marketplace crackdown
- “I think I am addicted to social media.”
- Is AI a benefit or a detriment?