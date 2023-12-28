Amazon Prime Video Introduces Ads: Extorts More for Ad-Free Streaming #1714

Amazon Prime Video is set to introduce commercials into its streaming service starting January 29. Subscribers received notifications regarding this change, which requires paying an additional extortion fee of $3 monthly fee to maintain an ad-free experience. This applies to both Prime subscriptions and standalone Prime Video memberships. Initially, regions like the US, UK, Germany, and Canada will be affected, with more countries facing this decision by the end of the next year. Amazon aims to have fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming services, with an estimated four minutes per hour. The addition of ads is part of Amazon’s strategy to fund more compelling content over time. While ads will be included in general streaming, rented or purchased content will remain ad-free. Certain U.S. territories are currently excluded from this ad rollout. Typical Amazon reducing the value of its service.

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

In this episode, Todd Cochrane delves into various technology and digital trends. Todd then acknowledges the support of GoDaddy as a sponsor and emphasizes the importance of listener contributions for sustaining the podcast. He encourages continued support through the GNC Insider program, highlighting the value-for-value movement in podcasting.

A major discussion topic is upgrading Geek News Central’s server infrastructure. This upgrade has brought about cost savings and improved performance, underscoring Todd’s efforts to optimize the budget and ensure the podcast’s sustainability.

The episode covers a wide array of news topics. Todd discusses LG’s development of an AI-powered two-legged robot for home monitoring, and the excitement surrounding upcoming spaceflight missions in 2024, including Artemis II. He touches on a data breach at CBS and Paramount’s parent company and the departure of Apple’s iPhone designer to focus on AI hardware. The issue of Amazon scam calls is raised, with advice on how to avoid them.

Updates on Prime Video and Freevee are provided, along with insights on the lifespan of routers and a mysterious feature in Apple’s SoC. Todd discusses the significant data breach at LoanCare, affecting millions, and introduces new initiatives to prevent AirTag stalking. He also covers the closure of Zulily, Google’s settlement over tracking, Amazon’s plans for hydrogen production, the emergence of new Android malware, developments in AI kitchen ecosystems by Samsung, the growth of Binance’s user base, LG’s 2024 TV lineup, and NASA’s plans for the upcoming year.

The episode also delves into more sensitive topics like Pornhub’s owner compensating victims in a sex trafficking case, the lifting of the Apple Watch ban, Ohio Lottery’s ransomware issue, the New York Times’ actions against OpenAI and Microsoft, the FDA’s warning to Amazon, Russia’s assistance to NASA, Mint Mobile’s security breach, streaming losses for Netflix rivals, and Burger King’s facial recognition-based discounts in Brazil.

Todd wraps up the episode with personal reflections, discussing the challenges content creators face in the digital space, the critical role of audience support, and his outlook for the future. This episode of Geek News Central presents a comprehensive look at the current landscape of technology and digital innovation, underscored by Todd’s insights and the podcast’s commitment to staying at the forefront of these developments.