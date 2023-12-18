Internet Archive Appeals Against Copyright Infringement Ruling #1712

The Internet Archive (IA) is appealing a court ruling that found its digital lending program copyright-infringing. IA’s non-profit library scans and lends physical books digitally, allowing only one patron at a time to borrow each digital copy. The New York District Court sided with publishers who sued IA, claiming copyright infringement and financial harm. IA argues that its activities are fair use, promoting knowledge sharing without harming authors or publishers. The appeal stresses the importance of IA’s service for the future of libraries globally.

We have a goal of 1500 listeners contributing $2.00 per month in 2024. We hope you will help us reach that goal to ensure GNC is able to continue to do what I do with this podcast.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

Acura ZDX SUV: Todd discusses the upcoming launch of Acura’s all-electric ZDX SUV. This segment likely focuses on the vehicle’s specifications, performance, and Acura’s strategy in the evolving electric vehicle market.

SEC Cyber Rules: The podcast touches on new SEC regulations requiring companies to disclose cyber attacks swiftly. This is an important development for investors and companies, highlighting the increasing importance of cybersecurity in corporate governance.

Apple in 2024: Anticipation for Apple’s 2024 releases is a topic of interest. Todd probably speculates on potential new products like the Apple Vision Pro and improvements in chip technology, reflecting on how these advancements might impact the tech industry and consumer choices.

Zipline Drone Delivery: The expansion of Zipline, a drone delivery startup, is discussed. This segment likely delves into the implications of drone technology in logistics and its potential to revolutionize delivery services in the United States.

TikTok and Amazon Accounts: A controversy involving TikTok staff being instructed to avoid flagging issues with Amazon accounts is covered. This topic raises questions about content moderation, corporate relationships, and ethical practices in social media.

Zuckerberg’s Hawaii Project: Mark Zuckerberg’s construction project in Hawaii, possibly a private retreat or bunker, is discussed, possibly exploring the implications for local communities and the growing trend of tech billionaires investing in personal compounds.

Trevor Milton’s Sentence: The sentencing of Nikola founder Trevor Milton to prison for fraud is covered. This story highlights issues of corporate integrity and the repercussions of deceptive practices in the business world.

VF Corporation Cyberattack: Todd discusses a cyberattack on VF Corporation, shedding light on the vulnerabilities of corporations to digital threats and the importance of robust cybersecurity measures.

Imran Khan’s AI Clone: An intriguing story about Pakistani politician Imran Khan using an AI clone for campaigning while in incarceration is explored. This segment examines the innovative use of AI in politics and its potential ethical and legal implications.

SpaceX Launch Date: A new launch date for a SpaceX mission is announced. Todd likely discusses the significance of this mission and SpaceX’s role in the expanding space industry.

Revamped AirPods 4: The release of two new AirPods 4 models, one with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), is covered. This segment probably delves into the features of these new models and Apple’s strategy in the competitive personal audio market.

WordPress Hosting Company Phishing Attack: A phishing ads attack on a top WordPress hosting company is discussed, highlighting the ongoing threats in the digital landscape and the need for vigilant cybersecurity practices.

Expedia’s AI in Travel: Expedia’s plans to use AI for personalized travel recommendations are explored. This part likely discusses the intersection of AI technology and the travel industry, emphasizing personalized customer experiences.

Flipboard and Mastodon: Todd covers Flipboard’s integration with the Fediverse and Mastodon, discussing the growing trend towards decentralized social media platforms and the implications for user privacy and content control.

Making Money from Your Phone: The podcast includes a segment on ways to make money using a smartphone. This likely provides practical tips and explores various apps and platforms that enable users to earn income remotely.

Deloitte’s AI for Workforce Management: Deloitte’s exploration of AI to prevent mass layoffs is discussed, highlighting how AI can be used in human resource management and the potential impacts on the workforce.

Apple Watch Sales Pause: The pause in sales of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 due to a patent dispute is covered. This story probably delves into the legal intricacies and the implications for Apple and its consumers.

Commercial Delivery Service to the Moon: NASA’s first commercial delivery service to the moon is discussed, reflecting on the expanding role of private companies in space exploration and the potential for commercial activities on the moon.

Windows 11 Bug Fix: A segment on Microsoft fixing a long-standing bug in Windows 11 is included. This discussion likely addresses the implications for users and Microsoft’s responsiveness to software issues.

Loss of Apple Movie and TV Wish Lists: The removal of the wishlist feature in Apple’s movie and TV services following an iOS and tvOS update is discussed, exploring the impact on user experience and Apple’s product strategy.

Eve’s Smart Outlet: Todd talks about Eve’s new smart outlet, which features energy monitoring and compatibility with Matter and Thread protocols. This segment likely delves into the growing market for smart home devices and the importance of energy efficiency and integration with home automation standards.

Microsoft’s Gift Card Scam Warning: A discussion on Microsoft’s warning about a devious gift card scam during the holiday season is included. This topic emphasizes the need for vigilance against digital scams, particularly those targeting consumers during peak shopping periods.

NHS Drone Medical Supply Delivery: The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) beginning to deliver critical medical supplies via drones is covered. Todd probably explores how this innovative use of drone technology could revolutionize healthcare delivery, especially in remote or difficult-to-access areas.

Southwest’s $140 Million Fine: The podcast discusses Southwest Airlines paying a $140 million fine for operational issues during the 2022 holiday season. This story likely addresses the implications for the airline industry and the importance of operational reliability and customer service.

NordVPN on Apple TV: Todd covers the introduction of NordVPN to Apple TV, discussing the growing demand for VPN services for streaming devices and the implications for user privacy and content access.

Coca-Cola’s AI Christmas Card: A segment on Coca-Cola’s accidentally terrifying AI-generated Christmas card is included. This discussion probably explores the humorous and unexpected outcomes of AI in creative processes and the broader implications of AI in marketing.

Electric Car’s Pole-to-Pole Journey: The podcast covers the story of an electric car completing a drive from the North to the South Pole. This remarkable achievement likely highlights advancements in electric vehicle technology and the potential for long-distance electric travel.

DOJ Probe into Apple’s Beeper App Block: Finally, the episode includes a discussion on US lawmakers calling for a Department of Justice investigation into Apple’s blocking of the Beeper app, which integrates iMessage on Android. This story raises important questions about competition and regulation in the tech industry, especially regarding major players like Apple.

Throughout the episode, Todd Cochrane provides in-depth analysis and commentary on these diverse topics, offering insights into the latest developments in technology, business, legal matters, and consumer trends. The episode is rich with information, reflecting the dynamic nature of the tech world and its intersection with various aspects of daily life and global affairs.

Show Summary: