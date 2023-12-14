Elon Musk’s Ambitious Texas University Project: Revolutionizing STEM Education #1711

Elon Musk plans to establish a university in Austin, Texas, focusing on STEM education. Funded by a $100 million contribution from Musk’s charity, The Foundation, the university aims to provide high-level education in math, science, engineering, and physics. This initiative follows Musk’s history in education, notably the founding of Ad Astra and Astra Nova schools. The university, set to offer experienced faculty and hands-on learning experiences, is part of Musk’s broader vision to enhance STEM education, starting with primary and secondary schools.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

Show Summary:

In episode 1711 of Geek News Central, hosted by Todd Cochran on December 14, the discussion kicks off with Elon Musk’s announcement to establish a university in Texas, focusing on STEM, funded by his charity. This episode is rich with diverse tech and industry updates, reflecting the dynamic nature of the tech world.

Cochran delves into the intersection of healthcare and AI, highlighting a lawsuit against Humana over AI’s role in healthcare decisions. He touches upon the FCC’s consideration to eliminate cable service early termination fees, a move that could significantly impact consumers. In the realm of gaming, he discusses the Opera GX Gaming Browser’s new ‘boss button,’ a quirky addition that allows users to quickly hide games.

The podcast also explores the business side of tech, with OpenAI encouraging AI startups through a $1 million funding offer. This is followed by an update on Netflix’s January 2024 releases and the resolution of a major outage in ChatGPT, indicating the growing importance of AI in entertainment and communication.

Cochran shifts to YouTube’s strategy to reduce ad breaks, suggesting a changing landscape in digital advertising. He also discusses a unique incident where a tornado’s interaction with a power substation led to explorations of whether a tornado can be disrupted by an explosion.

Security concerns are addressed with the revelation of malware exploiting Google Forms in a phishing scheme. This is contrasted with a story from Poland, where hackers fixed manufacturer-bricked trains, showcasing the complex relationship between hacking and public service.

Further in the episode, updates from Amazon’s Project Kuiper and Google’s Pixel Diagnostic App are shared, illustrating the ongoing evolution in satellite communication and mobile technology. Amazon’s legal victory in the EU over a tax dispute underscores the legal complexities tech giants face.

Microsoft’s proactive stance against fraudulent Windows accounts through the seizure of criminal websites, and Google’s move to limit third-party cookie tracking in Chrome, are discussed as pivotal steps in digital security and privacy.

The automotive sector gets a nod with Cadillac’s announcement of a new electric SUV, the Vistiq, and AT&T’s partnership with Rivian. Acer’s launch of AI-powered laptops challenges established players in the tech industry, while Beeper’s issues with Apple hint at ongoing tensions in digital communication.

Cochran also touches on global issues, like Pope Francis calling for AI regulation and GM’s executive shakeup in its self-driving taxi division. Instagram’s introduction of an AI-powered background editing tool indicates a growing trend of AI in social media.

The episode wraps up with discussions on Vivaldi’s new tab management feature, LinkedIn’s decision to maintain physical data centers, Intel’s AI strategy with new Xeon chips, the emergence of AI-generated newscasts, Amazon’s new book hub, GM’s considerations around CarPlay and Android Auto, and H&R Block’s AI tax assistant.

Cochran concludes by emphasizing the importance of community support for the podcast, highlighting various ways listeners can contribute to its continued success.