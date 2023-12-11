Verizon’s Privacy Breach: How a Fake Warrant Endangered a Customer #1710

In a significant privacy breach, Verizon was deceived by a fake search warrant, resulting in the disclosure of a customer’s personal data to her stalker. The stalker, Robert Michael Glauner, who had previously had an online romantic relationship with the victim, used the information to locate and threaten her. Despite obvious signs of forgery, the warrant was accepted by Verizon, highlighting systemic issues in document verification processes within law enforcement and telecommunications. This incident underlines the urgent need for more robust privacy protections and verification procedures in handling sensitive customer data.

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

The podcast covers Todd’s upcoming participation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, his experiences with jet lag, and other personal updates. He talks about the release of the MacBook Air M3 in March 2024, and the delay in updates for Apple’s more professional desktop models. The podcast also delves into a unique event involving a missing tomato on the space station, humorously highlighting the different aspects of life in space​.

Todd explores the EU’s new comprehensive legal framework on artificial intelligence, focusing on risk management and categorization of AI systems. This act aims to make AI trustworthy by banning high-risk AI systems related to critical infrastructure, education, and law enforcement​.

A significant portion of the episode is devoted to technology, science, and security, including the discovery of a huge mass of water vapor around a quasar, security flaws in 5G smartphones, and TikTok’s revenue model. Todd also discusses Google’s ongoing drive data loss issues and the challenges users face in recovering their lost data​.

The episode touches on the integration of ChatGPT into Microsoft’s portfolio and the scrutiny it faces from regulatory bodies. Todd discusses the antitrust trial against Google, focusing on its Android app store payments and the strategies employed by Google and Epic Games during the trial​.

Another tech highlight includes the resurrection of the Beeper Mini iMessage app for Android and its struggles with Apple’s policies. The episode also covers the Norton Healthcare ransomware attack, emphasizing the importance of encryption in protecting personal information​.

Overall, Episode 1710 of “Geek News Central” offers a comprehensive overview of current technology news, privacy concerns, AI developments, and various tech industry happenings, all presented with Todd Cochrane’s unique perspective and insights.