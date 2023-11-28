Google Closing Inactive Accounts Starting on December 1st #1708

Starting December 1, 2023, Google is set to close dormant accounts and everything they hold, including photos, emails, calendar entries, and more.

The episode also delves into various cybersecurity concerns. It discusses a hacking incident at a US water utility, where an Iranian-linked group hijacked an industrial control system but didn’t compromise the water supply. There’s also coverage of a cyber-attack in the UK, disrupting home sales by targeting a firm responsible for handling property transactions.

Digital advancements are a key theme, with discussions on the emergence of digital car keys and their potential to replace traditional physical keys. The podcast touches on the debate over the best technology (NFC or ultra-wideband) for this purpose and user preferences regarding digital vs. physical keys.

Todd also shares insights from an ex-NASA astronaut on dealing with failure, emphasizing quick recovery, cautious action, and team empathy. The episode further explores a claim by hackers to have stolen data from General Electric, the EU’s scrutiny of Amazon’s iRobot deal for potential antitrust issues, and the widespread use of generative AI in workplaces without formal employer approval.

In other news, Gulf Air suffered a data breach, potentially compromising customer data, and a study on video conferencing fatigue highlights its impacts on well-being compared to in-person interactions.

Space-related updates include the biggest planet ever found and Canada’s preparation for medical emergencies in deep space. The episode concludes with discussions on Australia’s call for new competition laws for digital platforms, the potential for medical tech in space, and a feature on iPhones for easily sharing contact information.

