Big Tech & AI: Power Play or Genuine Concern? #1702

Todd breaks down four AI articles, leading with an article by Andrew Ng, the co-founder of Google Brain, lifting the veil on the strategies employed by Big Tech giants in the realm of artificial intelligence. He posits that some of these companies might be inflating the risks associated with AI. But what’s the endgame? According to Ng, it’s all about stifling the competition and maintaining their stronghold on the market.

The rise of open-source platforms poses a significant challenge to these tech behemoths. By magnifying the perils of AI, they hope to trigger stringent regulations that could, in turn, hinder the growth and adoption of open-source solutions. Ng’s revelations beckon a crucial question: Are these concerns genuine, or is it merely a tactic to shut down competitors?

As the debate around AI regulation intensifies, it’s imperative to discern the motivations behind these narratives. Today’s episode delves deep into this contentious issue, aiming to shed light on the intricate dance between technological advancement and corporate strategies. Join me as we navigate the complex landscape of AI, Big Tech, and the future of innovation. We all know Big tech wants more power at the expense of open source which they hate.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

Podcast Summary:

A notable discussion concerns OpenAI’s proactive steps to mitigate potential AI-triggered nuclear crises. This urgency is further echoed by the White House’s decisive actions to lay down the AI safety law. Are these developments mere coincidences or signs of the times? Dive in with us and decide for yourself.

While on engagement, a massive shoutout to our dedicated listeners! Your support fuels our geeky endeavors. Don’t miss out on the jaw-dropping deals from our prime sponsor, GoDaddy. And, for those who thrive on the cutting edge, we’re live with those fresh modern apps from podcastapps.com. Join the Value for Value movement and be part of this digital revolution.

OpenAI has taken it upon itself to ensure we don’t see an AI-induced nuclear war, a topic that has not just tech enthusiasts but the entire world intrigued.

Diving deeper into our planet’s mysteries, scientists have uncovered what might be the oldest water on Earth in a Canadian mine, a discovery that rewinds the hands of time. Yet, as we look into the past, our present digital infrastructure faces threats. Windows PC users need to be wary of new malicious malware, a stark reminder of our vulnerabilities in this digital age. But there’s hope, with companies like Google stepping up, albeit after some delay, promising patches for Android 14’s ransomware bug.

Space enthusiasts had their eyes peeled for the SpaceX launch, a testament to mankind’s ever-growing ambition to reach the stars. Yet, even as we aim for the cosmos, the digital realm on Earth teems with developments. There’s chatter about a company, possibly linked to Elon Musk, seeing its valuation plummet. But it’s not all grim; advancements like the ChatGPT Plis upgrade are set to revolutionize user interactions.

The world isn’t short on controversies, either. From the UK police’s deployment of facial recognition technology to the unexpected appearance of graphic pro-Israel ads in children’s video games, debates are ablaze. And speaking of heated discussions, the recent ban of WeChat in Canada is making waves in the international circuit.

Security remains a paramount concern. With Boeing undergoing a ransomware attack investigation and hackers pocketing over $1 million at Pwn2Own Toronto 2023, it’s clear that the digital fortress needs bolstering. Meanwhile, institutions like Stanford find themselves in the cybersecurity spotlight, emphasizing the universal nature of these threats.

Robotics and AI continue to shape our future. The inauguration of the first humanoid robot factory in the US marks a significant milestone. Innovations don’t stop there, with bio-inspired tech like the robotic arm, reminiscent of elephant trunks, showcasing nature’s influence on technology.

But amidst these breakthroughs, there’s an underlying current of unrest. A staggering 79% of developers mull over career transitions, a potential indicator of broader industry sentiment. Businesses, too face challenges, with Charter seeing a dip in customer numbers and Western Digital opting for a split.

Governor Newsom’s visit to Tesla’s factory in China hints at strengthening ties and him pushing his political career