Chrome’s New IP Protection: Boon or Concern? #1700

Google Chrome’s latest “IP Protection” feature coming soon will offer enhanced user privacy by routing traffic through a Google-owned proxy server, concealing IP addresses. This could hinder companies and data brokers from tracking users based on web behavior. However, this also implies that Google would have centralized access to users’ web-surfing habits. While the tool promises increased privacy, its potential to consolidate Google’s data access raises eyebrows, especially given the company’s past privacy controversies.

Show Notes:

Full show summary below