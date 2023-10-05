Musk Eliminates X Headlines #1697

Elon Musk, ever the tech industry’s maverick, has made headlines yet again with his recent decision to eliminate article headlines from links posted on X. To enhance the platform’s aesthetics, articles now appear as images with the source outlet displayed at the bottom-left. While Musk believes this change “greatly improves the esthetics,” some users are left scratching their heads, likening the new look to memes. This is the latest in a series of unorthodox modifications Musk has made to X, including a proposed site-wide paywall and an overhaul of Twitter’s verification system. One thing is for sure: nothing a X remains the same for long!
Summary of the Podcast:
- “Coffee badging” trend of employees doing bare minimum in-office time before returning home to remote work.
- Disney+ plans to crack down on password sharing soon, likely affecting the US after Canada.
- Uber offers package return pickup for UPS/FedEx/USPS in some cities for a $5 fee.
- Patreon is adding more free content options and community features for creators.
- Getty Images CEO is discussing defending photography from AI while unveiling a new AI image tool.
- Bill Gates suggested improving math education by tailoring it to students’ interests, prioritizing group work, and using real-world applications.
- A VA system outage was blamed on a technician’s cat jumping on a keyboard.
- SpaceX is launching more Starlink satellites.
- Apple patching iPhone 15 Pro overheating.
- Adobe is teasing a new AI photo editing tool called Project Stardust.
- Tips for keeping home printers maintained when not printing frequently.
- Comcast and Charter are releasing a new streaming box to compete with Roku/Fire TV.
- Microsoft report detailing increasing sophistication of state-backed hackers like those from Iran.
- NASA took time to unbox asteroid sample capsules that collected too much material.
- Hyundai EVs to support Tesla Supercharger network.
- Lenovo is aiming for 80% of devices to be customer-repairable by 2025.
- Challenges and risks posed by deepfake videos.
- A prediction that artificial general intelligence will arrive in a decade.
- James Webb telescope data offers insights into early galaxy formations.
- Korean company Doosan Robotics IPO for beer serving robots.
- UK guidelines allow employee monitoring with some restrictions.
- UK investigation into Amazon and Microsoft cloud services dominance.
- Plus, Todd’s thoughts on AI content summarization and chatbots.