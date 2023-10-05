Musk Eliminates X Headlines #1697

Podcast

Elon Musk, ever the tech industry’s maverick, has made headlines yet again with his recent decision to eliminate article headlines from links posted on X. To enhance the platform’s aesthetics, articles now appear as images with the source outlet displayed at the bottom-left. While Musk believes this change “greatly improves the esthetics,” some users are left scratching their heads, likening the new look to memes. This is the latest in a series of unorthodox modifications Musk has made to X, including a proposed site-wide paywall and an overhaul of Twitter’s verification system. One thing is for sure: nothing a X remains the same for long!

