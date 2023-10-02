Tech Giants Battle for AI Content #1696

In this episode’s top story, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlights the escalating competition among tech giants for crucial content to enhance artificial intelligence. Amid a significant U.S. trial against Google, Nadella expressed concerns about Google’s exclusive and costly deals with publishers to amass content, a pivotal component for training AI systems. Such aggressive moves may restrict other companies’ access to essential data, limiting the diversity and growth of AI advancements. Nadella’s comments underscore the intensifying battle for content and the potential implications for the future of artificial intelligence. There’s nothing like buying up a bunch of content to try and rule the AI space. Call me not surprised.

Show Notes:

