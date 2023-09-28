OpenAI’s Explosive Valuation Surge #1695

In a striking development, OpenAI, known for the celebrated AI chatbot ChatGPT, is discussing a remarkable share sale, potentially valuing the startup between $80 billion and $90 billion, a substantial leap from earlier this year. As OpenAI’s momentum surges with over 100 million active users of ChatGPT and the development of innovative AI technologies like DALL-E 2 and Codex, this share sale signifies a pivotal moment. It underscores the escalating interest in AI investments and highlights the intensifying U.S.-China competition in the AI arena.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | MoreSupport my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
$0.01 GoDaddy coupon for a New domain name cjcfs3geek
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- The new Fitbit Charge 6
- This tool helps you analyze real estate
- Super harvest full moon
- Google rushes to patch
- Gamestop’s billionaire backer
- SBF to get wardrobe from his lawyers
- Tubi and ChatGPT
- Nord Security
- Scientists write words in water
- NASA and Psyche
- Radio telescope to launch to the moon
- Sinking “hotspots” in NYC
- iPhone 15 Pro owners complain
- SpaceX and Space Force
- Boundless Life
- The Kia EV9 SUV
- These Baby beetle packs are made of poop
- Best Buy
- Nerfball
- The UK and AI
- You can’t upgrade to Windows 10 for free anymore
- Trump and the GOP and automakers and EVs
- Falcon 9 launch
- Frank Rubio finally home
- Reddit and personalized ads
- OpenAI seeks a $90 billion valuation
- Disney’s password-sharing crackdown
- X’s CEO says X could turn a profit
- Google Pixel 8 event
- 80% of CISA staff could be at risk of furlough
Full Show Summary:
- Microsoft is trying to reduce its reliance on OpenAI by developing a cheaper, less powerful AI model. They want to avoid the high costs of running advanced AI models.
- The UK quietly dismissed its independent AI advisory board, alarming the tech sector. The panel offered guidelines to organizations on AI deployment.
- You can no longer upgrade to Windows 10 for free anymore. Microsoft closed the loophole, allowing free upgrades from Windows 7/8.
- Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro is overheating for some users in specific scenarios like charging and using intensive apps. This could be an issue Apple needs to address.
- Twitter will now force ads on all users as it increases monetization. Users can no longer opt out of having their activity tracked for ads.
- The podcast awards are on Saturday and will be streamed live. Todd is busy preparing content for the awards show.
- SpaceX secured a $70 million contract with the Space Force for its Star Shield-connected satellite network aimed at government entities.
- Google is rushing to patch a zero-day vulnerability that a spyware vendor was exploiting. Users should update devices.
- After four years, Raspberry Pi launched the Pi 5 with improved performance and PCIe support. It starts at $60.
- Nvidia’s French offices were raided regarding anti-competitive practices as Nvidia dominates AI.
- The government shutdown could furlough over 80% of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency staff.
- Fitbit launched the Charge 6 fitness tracker with improved health sensors and a physical button. It costs $159.
- Epic Games is cutting around 830 jobs, around 16% of its workforce. This includes plans to sell off Bandcamp and SuperAwesome.
- Disney’s password-sharing crackdown begins in Canada on November 1st. They are following Netflix’s lead in reducing account sharing.
- The first radio telescope on the moon’s far side, called LUSEE, will launch in 2025 to detect signals from the cosmic dark ages.
- GameStop replaced its ousted CEO with billionaire Ryan Cohen, who acquired a stake in the company in 2020.
- Judge approved giving FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried appropriate business attire to wear at his trial since he’s currently behind bars.
- Former astronaut Frank Rubio returned home after a record-breaking 371 days in orbit, the longest for any American.
- Google added a switch for sites to opt out of being used as AI training data via an extended robots.txt flag.