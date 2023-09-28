OpenAI’s Explosive Valuation Surge #1695

Podcast

In a striking development, OpenAI, known for the celebrated AI chatbot ChatGPT, is discussing a remarkable share sale, potentially valuing the startup between $80 billion and $90 billion, a substantial leap from earlier this year. As OpenAI’s momentum surges with over 100 million active users of ChatGPT and the development of innovative AI technologies like DALL-E 2 and Codex, this share sale signifies a pivotal moment. It underscores the escalating interest in AI investments and highlights the intensifying U.S.-China competition in the AI arena.

  • Microsoft is trying to reduce its reliance on OpenAI by developing a cheaper, less powerful AI model. They want to avoid the high costs of running advanced AI models.
  • The UK quietly dismissed its independent AI advisory board, alarming the tech sector. The panel offered guidelines to organizations on AI deployment.
  • You can no longer upgrade to Windows 10 for free anymore. Microsoft closed the loophole, allowing free upgrades from Windows 7/8.
  • Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro is overheating for some users in specific scenarios like charging and using intensive apps. This could be an issue Apple needs to address.
  • Twitter will now force ads on all users as it increases monetization. Users can no longer opt out of having their activity tracked for ads.
  • The podcast awards are on Saturday and will be streamed live. Todd is busy preparing content for the awards show.
  • SpaceX secured a $70 million contract with the Space Force for its Star Shield-connected satellite network aimed at government entities.
  • Google is rushing to patch a zero-day vulnerability that a spyware vendor was exploiting. Users should update devices.
  • After four years, Raspberry Pi launched the Pi 5 with improved performance and PCIe support. It starts at $60.
  • Nvidia’s French offices were raided regarding anti-competitive practices as Nvidia dominates AI.
  • The government shutdown could furlough over 80% of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency staff.
  • Fitbit launched the Charge 6 fitness tracker with improved health sensors and a physical button. It costs $159.
  • Epic Games is cutting around 830 jobs, around 16% of its workforce. This includes plans to sell off Bandcamp and SuperAwesome.
  • Disney’s password-sharing crackdown begins in Canada on November 1st. They are following Netflix’s lead in reducing account sharing.
  • The first radio telescope on the moon’s far side, called LUSEE, will launch in 2025 to detect signals from the cosmic dark ages.
  • GameStop replaced its ousted CEO with billionaire Ryan Cohen, who acquired a stake in the company in 2020.
  • Judge approved giving FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried appropriate business attire to wear at his trial since he’s currently behind bars.
  • Former astronaut Frank Rubio returned home after a record-breaking 371 days in orbit, the longest for any American.
  • Google added a switch for sites to opt out of being used as AI training data via an extended robots.txt flag.

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

