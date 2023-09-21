Microsoft’s AI-Powered Event #1693

Today’s top story focuses on Microsoft’s latest fall hardware event, where the spotlight wasn’t just on new consumer laptops like the Surface Laptop Go three and the Surface Laptop Studio 2. What stole the show was the company’s deep dive into AI and Copilot. From unifying Copilot across Windows 11 to introducing voice-activated and context-aware features, Microsoft is making AI more integral than ever to its ecosystem. Stay tuned as we unpack all the announcements and explore how they could change how you interact with technology. See the full show summary at the end of the post.

Show Notes:

The show starts with Todd Cochrane welcoming listeners to episode 1,693 of the Geek News Central Podcast for Thursday, September 21st. He thanks GoDaddy for sponsoring the show and urges listeners to support it through his promo codes.

The main stories discussed in this episode are:

YouTube released a new video editing app called YouTube Create to compete with TikTok and make it easier to create YouTube Shorts.

A report found 95% of NFTs are now worthless, just as Todd predicted.

An astronaut shared that after spending a year in space, what he looks forward to most is peace and quiet at home.

Todd updates his week, including converting PodcastMirror.com to a paid model

Some of the other news stories covered include: