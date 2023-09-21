Microsoft’s AI-Powered Event #1693

Today’s top story focuses on Microsoft’s latest fall hardware event, where the spotlight wasn’t just on new consumer laptops like the Surface Laptop Go three and the Surface Laptop Studio 2. What stole the show was the company’s deep dive into AI and Copilot. From unifying Copilot across Windows 11 to introducing voice-activated and context-aware features, Microsoft is making AI more integral than ever to its ecosystem. Stay tuned as we unpack all the announcements and explore how they could change how you interact with technology. See the full show summary at the end of the post.
Show Notes:
The show starts with Todd Cochrane welcoming listeners to episode 1,693 of the Geek News Central Podcast for Thursday, September 21st. He thanks GoDaddy for sponsoring the show and urges listeners to support it through his promo codes.
The main stories discussed in this episode are:
- YouTube released a new video editing app called YouTube Create to compete with TikTok and make it easier to create YouTube Shorts.
- A report found 95% of NFTs are now worthless, just as Todd predicted.
- An astronaut shared that after spending a year in space, what he looks forward to most is peace and quiet at home.
Todd updates his week, including converting PodcastMirror.com to a paid model
Some of the other news stories covered include:
- A lawsuit claiming Google Maps led a man to drive over a collapsed bridge.
- Alternatives to web browsers like Chrome and Firefox.
- Apple store workers in France plan to strike during the iPhone 15 launch.
- Elon Musk suggested Neuralink could create Star Wars-like robotic limbs.
- Warnings about a dangerous new Snatch ransomware strain being used for cyber attacks.
- Facebook introduced the ability to have multiple personal profiles.
- Vizio is releasing new budget 4K TVs to compete with Amazon and Roku.
- Concerns over Google trying to block the DOJ from sharing public trial exhibits.
- Tips for skywatchers this fall, including key moon events.
- MGM Resorts is coming back online after ten days following a cyber attack.
- Three Amazon executives were named as suspects in a subscription ripoff investigation.