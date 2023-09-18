TikTok Fined: Europe Privacy Breach #1692

European regulators have issued a hefty $368 million fine to TikTok for failing to safeguard children’s privacy. This marks the first instance of the renowned video-sharing app facing penalties for violating Europe’s rigorous data privacy regulations. TikTok, on their part, said this had been fixed for years. But one thing is sure: European governments, aka EU, love to get their pound of flesh out of big companies.

Tech Fines, Software Updates, and Lost Fighter Jets – A Look at the Latest Tech News

Several interesting tech stories have recently made headlines, ranging from significant companies getting fined to software updates causing user problems. Here’s a rundown of some notable tech news covered in a recent Geek News Central podcast episode.

Apple and Microsoft Release Major Software Updates Apple rolled out updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in mid-September. However, some users report issues like Macs failing to boot after installation. Podcasters using specific Intel-based machines are advised not to update yet. Meanwhile, a Windows 11 update has also caused some users gaming glitches, boot failures, and other problems. Software updates often bring bugs, and it’s best not to rush into installing them immediately.

NASA Spacecraft Returning with Asteroid Samples NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is finally set to deliver asteroid samples it collected in space back to Earth after a seven-year mission. The samples will land in a Utah desert on September 24th. Studying these early space materials could provide insights into the solar system’s history and composition. OSIRIS-REx is the first NASA mission to retrieve asteroid samples.

F-35 Fighter Jet Goes Missing In a bizarre news story, an advanced F-35 stealth fighter jet went missing following an incident that forced the pilot to eject. The $160 million aircraft then continued before presumably crashing in South Carolina. The military has been unable to locate the wreckage of the missing plane so far. Each F-35 costs around $100-160 million, depending on the variant.

