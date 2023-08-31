Open AI Starts Court Battle

OpenAI has thrown its first counterpunches in the upcoming court battles it faces over the use of data it scrapped to build a LLM. The stakes are high, these cases will be ongoing worldwide for next few years no doubt with lots of IP attorneys getting very rich from the cases.

Show Notes: