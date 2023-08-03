IRS Transitions to Paperless Tax Filing #1685

From 2024, US taxpayers will transition to a completely paperless tax filing system with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Expected to reach full paperless processing by 2025, this initiative will save 200 million sheets of paper annually and reduce tax processing times. Taxpayers will enjoy faster refunds and the convenience of digital document verification. By 2025, all mailed tax forms will be digitally converted and processed; by 2026, even non-tax documents will be processed paperlessly. The Inflation Reduction Act funding technology facilitates scanning millions of paper documents. In a shocking revelation, the government spends 40 million a year to store paper tax returns.

Broadcast TV Declines While Streaming and Social Media Grow

A new report revealed steep declines in traditional broadcast TV viewing in the UK, especially among older audiences. However, public broadcasts still dominate most watch lists. The research also showed teens and young adults spend an average of 1 hour daily on TikTok consuming short-form content. While broadcast TV falters, streaming services and social media continue to engage strongly. Commercial radio remains popular in its 50th year, though, and smart speakers and podcasts are also rising.

FCC Fines Massive Illegal Robocall Operation $300 Million

In the most significant action of its kind, the FCC moved to fine an illegal robocall operation $300 million for spamming 500 million phone numbers with over 5 billion prerecorded voice calls in just three months. The group violated spoofing and consent laws by faking caller ID information and contacting people on the Do Not Call list. The fine aims to curb the plague of unwanted robot calls.

Patreon Suffers System Issues, Reminding Builders Not to Rely on Third-Party Platforms

Recent problems with failed payments and erroneous transaction declines on Patreon caused many creators to lose subscribers. This demonstrates the risks of building a business on someone else’s platform. Patreon blamed the issues on a payment systems glitch, but many users were negatively impacted.

