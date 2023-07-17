AI’s Impact on Young Careers #1681

The rise of generative AI in automating mundane tasks, traditionally assigned to entry-level workers, is causing concern among young workers. This technology is seen as a threat to their career development, especially as companies have increasingly neglected training and mentorship programs. Automating these tasks eliminates the last vestiges of on-the-job learning for young employees. Furthermore, the burden of student debt and the increasing requirement of a college degree for jobs add to the challenges faced by Gen Z. The lack of training and professional development leaves young workers with limited opportunities to learn and grow in their roles. This situation creates a career crisis for young people, potentially weakening the economy in the long run. Based on my experience alone, I can see it transforming the workplace over the next five years.
I also cover a recent discovery of a hotspot on the moon’s far side, which scientists believe could help us understand more about the moon’s past. I talk about the decline in user engagement on Meta’s new app, Threads, and Elon Musk’s new AI startup, X AI. Additionally, I share some tech tips and reviews, including ways to protect your computer from humidity, reasons to buy still a hard drive over an SSD, and a new tool that can turn scribbles into real art.
This episode of Geek News Central is a blend of tech news, reviews, and personal commentary. It provides listeners with a comprehensive overview of recent developments in the tech world and practical tips and insights.
Show Notes:
- Threads users are already spending less time in the app
- YouTube Music has a solution
- Pixel 8 Pro leaked
- 7 ways to protect your computer from humidity
- What is Twitter’s ad revenue?
- 6 questions to ask before buying a laptop
- 8 reasons you shouldn’t buy a Tesla
- The best ChatGPT prompts to eliminate digital distractions
- Elon Musk is rooting for “safe” superintelligence
- Gen Z is headed for a career calamity
- Laid-off Twitter staff in Africa say they have been “ghosted.”
- 3 reasons you should still buy a hard drive
- Water on Mars
- An iPhone from 2007 sells for $190,000 at an auction
- LG plans to add features
- Stable Doodle AI tool
- Scientists have found a hot spot on the Moon
- “Millions” of sensitive US military emails were sent to Mali
- A Windows update
- Popular “life-saving” diabetes app working again
- macOS Sonoma password manager will work with other browsers
- A big price cut for the Ford F-150 Lightning
- Former astronaut says “extremely important” about artificial gravity
- Musk admits advertisers haven’t returned to Twitter
- 1 in 4 Brits playing with generative AI
- Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 5K display
- Meta faces a $100,000 daily fine
- Russia bans Apple devices
