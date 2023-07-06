Meta’s Threads App Surpasses 30 Million Signups #1679

Meta’s new application, Threads, designed to compete with Twitter, hit a record-breaking milestone with over 30 million signups on its first day of global availability. Overseen by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, Threads aims to integrate with the “Fediverse,” the network of decentralized services like Mastodon, powered by ActivityPub. However, Threads faces some initial challenges, including a non-chronological feed, the absence of post-editing features, and the lack of a web version. As Mosseri and his team address these issues, Meta continues to leverage its advertising prowess and scale, contrasting with Twitter and other competitors. Are we going to continue to give Meta all of our Metadata? I say enough is enough, and I will block threads if they integrate with the Fediverse—too much information in the hands of so few.
Show Notes:
-
- SpaceX Starlink satellites caused 25,000 near misses
- State Department cancels election meetings with Facebook
- Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta
- 5 fun and quirky movie recommendation sites
- What to do if YouTube detects your ad blocker
- How to make a spaceflight reservation
- When will Ariane 6 fly?
- A solar storm is due to hit Earth today
- Happy Aphelion Day!
- Lamborghinii’s last remaining cars
- VR headsets to be used in hospital wards
- VW and ID Buzz
- The remains of a huge catastrophe were found across Mars
- This NASA probe has been revealing moon views for 14 years
- NASA spacecraft flies closer to the Sun than ever before
- Tesla Full Self-Driving will arrive “later this year.”
- Consumers are making “significant cutbacks” on tech purchases
- Bluesky begins offering custom domains
- NYC law governing AI-based hiring tools
- Spotify is booting legacy subscribers
- More than 30 million people signed up for Threads
