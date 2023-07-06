Meta’s Threads App Surpasses 30 Million Signups #1679

Meta’s new application, Threads, designed to compete with Twitter, hit a record-breaking milestone with over 30 million signups on its first day of global availability. Overseen by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, Threads aims to integrate with the “Fediverse,” the network of decentralized services like Mastodon, powered by ActivityPub. However, Threads faces some initial challenges, including a non-chronological feed, the absence of post-editing features, and the lack of a web version. As Mosseri and his team address these issues, Meta continues to leverage its advertising prowess and scale, contrasting with Twitter and other competitors. Are we going to continue to give Meta all of our Metadata? I say enough is enough, and I will block threads if they integrate with the Fediverse—too much information in the hands of so few.

