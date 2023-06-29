Meta’s AI Algorithm #1678

Meta has offered a detailed insight into how its AI algorithms decide the content users see on Facebook and Instagram. The company has rolled out 22 card systems explaining how content is ranked for Feed, Stories, and Reels based on user interactions and relevancy. These systems also guide on customization controls and a glimpse of future features aimed at improving transparency amidst the upcoming EU Digital Markets Act enforcing stringent transparency regulations on online platforms. I doubt they are showing all of the secret sauce. How about they serve me all my friend’s content and not pick and choose what they think I need?

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: