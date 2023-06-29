Meta’s AI Algorithm #1678

Podcast

Meta has offered a detailed insight into how its AI algorithms decide the content users see on Facebook and Instagram. The company has rolled out 22 card systems explaining how content is ranked for Feed, Stories, and Reels based on user interactions and relevancy. These systems also guide on customization controls and a glimpse of future features aimed at improving transparency amidst the upcoming EU Digital Markets Act enforcing stringent transparency regulations on online platforms. I doubt they are showing all of the secret sauce. How about they serve me all my friend’s content and not pick and choose what they think I need?

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
$0.01 GoDaddy coupon for a New domain name cjcfs3geek
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More

About Todd Cochrane

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.