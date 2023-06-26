Public Opinion on AI Concerns #1677

Podcast

A poll by The Verge, Vox Media’s Insights and Research team, and research consultancy firm The Circus surveying 2,000 US adults provide fresh insights on public sentiment towards artificial intelligence (AI). While AI usage, particularly of dedicated AI tools, is primarily skewed towards younger users, there’s an overall expectation of AI’s significant societal impact. Public opinion is mixed regarding the creative use of AI and potential ethical violations; most believe artists should be compensated when AI clones their style but do not want restrictions on AI’s capabilities. The survey also highlights an overwhelming demand for regulatory laws in the development of AI. People’s feelings about AI’s future societal and personal impact are evenly divided between excitement and worry, with a slight tilt towards the latter. Summary from this Article at The Verge I think we can see where the public opinions lay on AI.

Show Notes:

About Todd Cochrane

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

