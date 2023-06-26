Public Opinion on AI Concerns #1677

A poll by The Verge, Vox Media’s Insights and Research team, and research consultancy firm The Circus surveying 2,000 US adults provide fresh insights on public sentiment towards artificial intelligence (AI). While AI usage, particularly of dedicated AI tools, is primarily skewed towards younger users, there’s an overall expectation of AI’s significant societal impact. Public opinion is mixed regarding the creative use of AI and potential ethical violations; most believe artists should be compensated when AI clones their style but do not want restrictions on AI’s capabilities. The survey also highlights an overwhelming demand for regulatory laws in the development of AI. People’s feelings about AI’s future societal and personal impact are evenly divided between excitement and worry, with a slight tilt towards the latter. Summary from this Article at The Verge I think we can see where the public opinions lay on AI.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: