Google’s Pixel Outshines iPhone in New Ads #1676

Google has released a quirky ad campaign for Pixel phones, dubbed “Best Phones Forever,” that humorously highlights the shortcomings of iPhones compared to Pixel phones. The campaign showcases the superior features of Pixel devices, such as astrophotography and security, in sitcom-like videos, often hinting at a friendly rivalry between anthropomorphized versions of the Pixel 7 Pro and an iPhone Pro. The response to the campaign across YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok has mainly been positive, demonstrating the success of Google’s lighthearted approach. This series was insanely funny, and we should see something creative from Apple in response.
Show Notes:
- How does the weather affect your PC?
- Scientists have created transparent squid.
- iPhone is dumb
- Earthquakes seem more intense
- Amazon’s $1.65 billion iRobot deal and the EU
- Google’s Chromebook X
- Small custom AI models are cheap to train
- Google has blocked its in-car software rivals
- Soon, it will be possible to convert PDFs to text using Chrome.
- Sony plans to keep making smartphones.
- 7 Ways Google has ruined Fitbit
- Four ways ChatGPT can help you build a website
- Police warn Android phone users over the 999 call feature
- Which option is better: shutting down or using energy-saving mode?
- iPhone SE 4 allegedly pushed to 2025
- Amazon’s drone delivery is expanding
- The Oversight Board has criticized Meta.
- FDA approves a baby-monitoring sock two years later
- Six user-friendly Reddit alternatives
- Five ways to get a better Wi-Fi signal outside
- Concept EV can monitor drivers’ wellbeing
- Musk and Zuckerberg agree to a cage fight
- Borneo communities are utilizing mapping technology.
- Spotify seems to be shifting its attention to selling ads
- DuckDuckGo privacy-focused browser is now on Windows
