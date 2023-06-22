Google’s Pixel Outshines iPhone in New Ads #1676

Podcast

Google has released a quirky ad campaign for Pixel phones, dubbed “Best Phones Forever,” that humorously highlights the shortcomings of iPhones compared to Pixel phones. The campaign showcases the superior features of Pixel devices, such as astrophotography and security, in sitcom-like videos, often hinting at a friendly rivalry between anthropomorphized versions of the Pixel 7 Pro and an iPhone Pro. The response to the campaign across YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok has mainly been positive, demonstrating the success of Google’s lighthearted approach. This series was insanely funny, and we should see something creative from Apple in response.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More

About Todd Cochrane

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.