Google’s Pixel Outshines iPhone in New Ads #1676

Google has released a quirky ad campaign for Pixel phones, dubbed “Best Phones Forever,” that humorously highlights the shortcomings of iPhones compared to Pixel phones. The campaign showcases the superior features of Pixel devices, such as astrophotography and security, in sitcom-like videos, often hinting at a friendly rivalry between anthropomorphized versions of the Pixel 7 Pro and an iPhone Pro. The response to the campaign across YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok has mainly been positive, demonstrating the success of Google’s lighthearted approach. This series was insanely funny, and we should see something creative from Apple in response.

Show Notes: