Samsung Ex-Executive Arrested for Alleged Chip Tech Theft #1674

Podcast

I am sure, in a bid to steal tech for the Chinese. A former Samsung Electronics executive, who previously served as vice president at SK Hynix, has been indicted in South Korea for purportedly stealing chipmaking technology to build a duplicate factory in China. The arrest is part of South Korea’s measures to safeguard its high-tech industry against acquisition attempts by Chinese companies. Prosecutors allege that the accused, backed by 200 employees from his former employers, plotted to construct a copycat semiconductor factory in China, causing an estimated loss of $230 million for Samsung. The scheme could have caused irreparable damage to the Korean semiconductor industry if successful. This incident underscores the escalating tech rivalry between the US and China, with Korean expertise in critical technologies often caught in the crossfire. Once again, innovation in China involves simply stealing the tech. This happens regularly, in this author’s opinion.

Download the Audio Show File

Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

