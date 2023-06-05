Content Writer Shifts to Trade Work Amid OpenAI’s ChatGPT Disruption

Podcast

I keep saying that ChatGPT is going to cause a lot of folks to lose their jobs. Eric Fein, a content writer, experienced a significant drop in business when 10 of his clients replaced him with OpenAI’s ChatGPT for content creation. In response, Fein is transitioning to trade work, including heating and air conditioning repair and plumbing, which are jobs least likely to be affected by advances in AI. His experience echoes growing concerns over the potential for advanced generative AI like ChatGPT to disrupt the labor market and increase unemployment. Early analysis from Goldman Sachs suggests that AI could impact around 300 million jobs worldwide, particularly in white-collar industries like administration and law.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.