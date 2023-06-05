Content Writer Shifts to Trade Work Amid OpenAI’s ChatGPT Disruption

I keep saying that ChatGPT is going to cause a lot of folks to lose their jobs. Eric Fein, a content writer, experienced a significant drop in business when 10 of his clients replaced him with OpenAI’s ChatGPT for content creation. In response, Fein is transitioning to trade work, including heating and air conditioning repair and plumbing, which are jobs least likely to be affected by advances in AI. His experience echoes growing concerns over the potential for advanced generative AI like ChatGPT to disrupt the labor market and increase unemployment. Early analysis from Goldman Sachs suggests that AI could impact around 300 million jobs worldwide, particularly in white-collar industries like administration and law.
Show Notes:
- What is a USB condom?
- 10 security settings for your iPhone
- Gmail’s verified checkmarks
- visionOS
- A content writer says all of his clients replaced him with ChatGPT
- How long will the new supernova visible last?
- The SEC is suing Binance
- Twitter US ad sales plunged
- Apple’s Journal
- watchOS 10
- The MacBook Air gets bigger
- UK launches SKYNET
- Spotify is laying off employees
- Apple’s M2 Max
- Apple updates the new Mac Studio
- Apple’s Mac Pro
- The risks of storing money
- iOS 17
- macOS Sonoma
- AirPods Adaptive Audio
- FaceTime is coming to Apple TV
- Safari gets major privacy updates
- Apple Vision Pro
- Major Reddit communities will go dark
- Free cell phone service for Prime subscribers
- An AI drone “killed” its human operator?
