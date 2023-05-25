AI Adoption Concerns and Perceived Benefits Among US Workers #1672

A recent survey reveals that 79% of American workers harbor concerns about potential wage cuts due to AI integration in their workplaces, despite many also recognizing possible workload alleviation. The study by Checkr via Pollfish sampled 3,000 American workers from various generations and found that 74% fear losing their jobs to AI within two years. Nevertheless, a surprising 86% are willing to accept a pay reduction for a reduced workweek facilitated by AI. The attitudes towards AI reflect a mix of apprehension and anticipation, illuminating the complexities of AI adoption in the workplace. This is a summary from Business Insider. It should come as no surprise as people are starting to see the platform’s power.

Show Notes: