Unchecked Surveillance: FBI Misuses FISA Section 702 Over 278,000 Times, Unclassified Court Document Reveals #1671

The FBI conducted warrantless searches on citizens, misusing its surveillance powers granted under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) more than 278,000 times between 2020 and early 2021, according to a recently unclassified court document. This controversial legislation, designed to prevent criminal and terrorist activities by foreigners, was improperly applied to US citizens, notably George Floyd protesters, January 6 Capitol rioters, and Congressional campaign donors. This misuse is described as “persistent and widespread” in the court opinion, indicating multiple instances of inadequate justification for these surveillance activities. Despite this rampant misuse, the information garnered through these searches can be, and has been, used for prosecutions. With FISA Section 702 expiring at year’s end, this revelation could be a significant factor in the discussions regarding its reauthorization. We must demand that Congress repeal Section 702 later this year. Summary derived from The Register
