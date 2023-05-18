OpenAI’s ChatGPT: Now On Your iPhone! Android, You’re Next! #1670

OpenAI has officially introduced its ChatGPT app for iOS users in the US. The app, offering similar features to the ChatGPT website, includes voice input and lets ChatGPT Plus subscribers toggle between standard and GPT-4 language models. Although currently missing live web access, it promises conversation history sync and data export. The company plans to expand availability to more countries soon and hints at an upcoming Android version. However, iPad users may have to wait longer for a fully optimized version.
Show Notes:
- Eight reasons your phone charger is hot
- Is Android file transfer not working on your Mac?
- What’s new on Max in June
- Beginners guide to accessibility tools
- Android 14 Beta 2
- iOS 16.5
- 6 things to do to protect your data in Google deletes your account
- What’s new on Hulu in June
- The 7 most important things to consider before buying a laptop
- A former Googler says tech giants should be held accountable
- Radio signals from a dying star
- Meta and BMW to offer in-car VR
- Elon Musk is not paying rent
- Elon Musk’s tirade about remote work
- The Pixel 8 Pro’s mystery sensor
- Telcos details plan to charge big tech
- Disney scraps $1 billion campus
- Chrome now detects typos
- BT is ditching workers
- YouTube is bringing unstoppable ads
- Google details it’s next steps
- YouTube TV had major issues
- Heinz Remix
- Twitter Blue
- ChatGPT app on the iPhone
- Supreme Court rules in favor of Twitter and YouTube
