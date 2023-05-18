OpenAI’s ChatGPT: Now On Your iPhone! Android, You’re Next! #1670

OpenAI has officially introduced its ChatGPT app for iOS users in the US. The app, offering similar features to the ChatGPT website, includes voice input and lets ChatGPT Plus subscribers toggle between standard and GPT-4 language models. Although currently missing live web access, it promises conversation history sync and data export. The company plans to expand availability to more countries soon and hints at an upcoming Android version. However, iPad users may have to wait longer for a fully optimized version.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: