Unprecedented Cord-Cutting Surge in Q1 2023 Sends US Pay-TV Subscriptions Plunging to 1992 Lows #1669

With a floundering economy In the first quarter of 2023, the U.S. pay-TV industry suffered its steepest subscriber losses yet, losing a total of 2.3 million customers across cable, satellite, and internet TV services due to the rising popularity of streaming video. According to senior analyst Craig Moffett, the penetration of pay-TV into U.S. households has declined to 58.5%, its lowest level since 1992, and the total number of U.S. pay-TV subscribers has fallen to 75.5 million, down nearly 7% year over year. The rate of decline was particularly notable for cable TV operators (-9.9% YoY) and satellite providers DirecTV and Dish Network (-13.4% YoY). Despite these losses, Google’s YouTube TV managed to gain an estimated 300,000 subscribers in Q1. The sharp rise in sports-broadcast fees is causing a vicious cycle of higher retail prices, prompting more cord-cutting, and forcing distributors to further raise prices. Even ESPN, a key player in the traditional ecosystem, is considering transitioning to direct-to-consumer or streaming platforms, recognizing the trend as inevitable. Summary of article from Variety. I cover this and more Audio only for a few episodes folks.
Show Notes:
- The 7 most common iPhone display issues
- 5 job search sites to find jobs
- Pixel owners report overheating and battery drain
- Ignore this bad financial advice
- Computer vision to be used to detect phishing attacks?
- How to hardwire your home without ethernet
- Saturn wins “Game of Moons”
- An asteroid the size of Big Ben
- Online age verification is coming
- Congress called Huawei a national security risk
- US states’ social media laws
- Exploding airbags inflators
- Plane-crashing YouTuber pleads guilty
- Sonos will stop playing local files
- Ring founder is leaving Amazon
- Facebook fixes friend request
- Amazon is building an AI-powered “conversational experience.”
- Meteorite hunters race to find a rock for $25,000
- Judge sides with Ellison
- NASA ends its Lunar Flashlight mission
- EU and Canada on the waiting list
- Dyson moans about the state of UK science and tech
- Most states halt the use of the COVID-19 notification system
- Hackers breach Philadelphia Inquirer
- Telly will give you a free TV
- Cord-cutting hits an all-time high
- Whatsapp new privacy feature
- The IRS has a free TurboTax alternative
- Elon Musk loses appeal
