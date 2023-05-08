Debunking the Moon-Landing Denialism: Soviets Were Orbiting the Moon During Apollo 11 #1668

In a recent outburst Dmitry Rogozin, former director general of Roscosmos, voiced doubts about the authenticity of the Apollo Moon landings. This denialism is gaining traction, but it’s important to note that the Russians were observing the lunar landing in real-time from the ground and even had their spacecraft, Luna 15, in orbit around the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission. The Soviets were well aware of NASA’s achievements and had backchannel discussions with the American space program to prevent interference. Rogozin’s claim that Roscosmos only offered a book by cosmonaut Alexei Leonov as evidence for the landing is misleading and dismisses the significant history of the space race. One thing is for sure until we get back on the Moon and and take pics of footsteps, there will be some that never believe it.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Ten disadvantages of owning an electric vehicle
- Is a netbook worth using?
- Did NASA land on the moon?
- Western Digital hacked
- A consultant used ChatGPT to free up time
- Samsung gets FDA clearance
- The White House challenges hackers
- Meta may end Facebook in Canada
- Google to revamp Search
- Twitter to purge accounts
- Marriage in space?
- What’s the oldest known case of cancer in humans?
- NASA is developing a robot
- Amazon’s biggest TV shows could land on other streaming services
- The airline system is melting down
- Study shows that open browsers tabs are stressing you out
- The next-gen Apple Watch
- Most dead hard drives fail within 3 years
- White House Pledges $140 million
- Sony’s latest portable party speaker
- Bank of Canada asks for public feedback
- Here’s what the US Army picked for soldiers
- Alphabet to Unveil AI updates
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More