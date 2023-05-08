Debunking the Moon-Landing Denialism: Soviets Were Orbiting the Moon During Apollo 11 #1668

In a recent outburst Dmitry Rogozin, former director general of Roscosmos, voiced doubts about the authenticity of the Apollo Moon landings. This denialism is gaining traction, but it’s important to note that the Russians were observing the lunar landing in real-time from the ground and even had their spacecraft, Luna 15, in orbit around the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission. The Soviets were well aware of NASA’s achievements and had backchannel discussions with the American space program to prevent interference. Rogozin’s claim that Roscosmos only offered a book by cosmonaut Alexei Leonov as evidence for the landing is misleading and dismisses the significant history of the space race. One thing is for sure until we get back on the Moon and and take pics of footsteps, there will be some that never believe it.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: