Revolutionizing Education: AI Personalized Tutors and Khan Academy’s Khanmigo #1667

Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, discussed the potential of AI in transforming education during a TED Talk, highlighting its capacity to provide personalized tutoring for every student. Khan demonstrated the capabilities of Khan Academy’s chatbot, Khanmigo, which assists learners in various subjects without giving direct answers, encouraging problem-solving instead. Despite some concerns over plagiarism and misinformation, AI tools like Khanmigo can potentially revolutionize learning by offering tailored assistance and support to both students and teachers. What is super scary here is the potential for abuse, and revising history and providing slanted information will continue to erode education. Summary of Business Insider Article!
Show Notes:
- Amazon plans to rework Alexa
- Googlers angry with CEO’s pay
- AI is going to offer every student a personalized tutor
- Working from home could lead to career advancement
- Lyft Q1
- Apple Q2
- The US Government wants to use AI too
- House lawmakers ask for an investigation into Apple’s labor practices
- Is PayPal safe to use?
- Paramount+ tops 60 million subscribers
- Google Photos
- Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch
- Google I/O
- A 30% tax on cryptocurrency energy
- FTC says Meta misled parents
- 90,000 old BMWs too dangerous to drive
- Europe won’t have reusable rockets
- Waymo doubles service area
- Tesla reopens long-range Model 3 orders
- The Pixel Fold
- Shopify sees a loss
- Hulu adds PBS stations
- The Boring Company will build a network
- Bing AI for public testing
