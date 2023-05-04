Revolutionizing Education: AI Personalized Tutors and Khan Academy’s Khanmigo #1667

Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, discussed the potential of AI in transforming education during a TED Talk, highlighting its capacity to provide personalized tutoring for every student. Khan demonstrated the capabilities of Khan Academy’s chatbot, Khanmigo, which assists learners in various subjects without giving direct answers, encouraging problem-solving instead. Despite some concerns over plagiarism and misinformation, AI tools like Khanmigo can potentially revolutionize learning by offering tailored assistance and support to both students and teachers. What is super scary here is the potential for abuse, and revising history and providing slanted information will continue to erode education. Summary of Business Insider Article!

