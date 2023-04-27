YouTube Music Expands Offerings by Adding Podcasts to Its Platform #1665

Podcast

YouTube Music officially adds podcasts to its platform in the United States for Android, iOS, and web users, offering a seamless and feature-rich podcast listening experience. The new addition comes after YouTube’s podcasting head, Kai Chuk, hinted at the integration a few months ago. Podcasts on YouTube Music will be available for on-demand listening, offline access, background play, and seamless audio-video switching, regardless of a user’s YouTube Premium subscription status. The update is gradually rolling out to US listeners, with plans to expand to international users in the near future. Geek News Central listeners, please continue to listen to the show via the normal podcast apps as YouTube is not using RSS and cannot be considered to be open.

Show Notes:

