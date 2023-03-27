Twitter Source Code Leak Investigation #1659

Podcast

Twitter’s source code was leaked on GitHub, potentially exposing the platform’s vulnerabilities and trade secrets. The code was removed after Twitter filed a DMCA request. The company suspects a former employee may be responsible for the leak and has submitted a court filing in California to identify the perpetrator and any other GitHub users who may have downloaded the data. This incident comes amid turbulent times for Twitter since its acquisition by Elon Musk last year, with cost-cutting measures impacting the platform’s reliability. The leak precedes Twitter’s plan to open source its tweet recommendation code on March 31st. This is not surprising, considering how some employees felt about the takeover. Honestly, I am surprised that more source code has not found its way onto the web.

