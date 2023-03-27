Twitter Source Code Leak Investigation #1659

Twitter’s source code was leaked on GitHub, potentially exposing the platform’s vulnerabilities and trade secrets. The code was removed after Twitter filed a DMCA request. The company suspects a former employee may be responsible for the leak and has submitted a court filing in California to identify the perpetrator and any other GitHub users who may have downloaded the data. This incident comes amid turbulent times for Twitter since its acquisition by Elon Musk last year, with cost-cutting measures impacting the platform’s reliability. The leak precedes Twitter’s plan to open source its tweet recommendation code on March 31st. This is not surprising, considering how some employees felt about the takeover. Honestly, I am surprised that more source code has not found its way onto the web.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- That email is not from the IRS
- Water trapped in tiny glass beads on the Moon
- Android app from China executed 0-Day exploit on Android devices
- Blue Origin’s launch failure
- FTC bans scammy companies
- The Tik Tok ban is a betrayal of the open internet
- Publishers beat the Internet Archive
- Disney’s start with first rounds of layoffs
- Crypto does “not bring anything useful for society.”
- Zoom partners with OpenAI
- Binance was charged with violating laws
- Apple releases iOS 16.4
- Biden administration bans agencies from using commercial spyware
- Amtrak is back on track
- SVB was bought by rival
- Apple CEO meets China commerce chief
- Twitter says the source code was leaked
- France bans all recreational apps
- Martin Scorsese’s movie hits theaters before Apple TV+
- Apple acquired a startup
- Uber Eats is shutting down virtual restaurants
- India cybergang busted
- Lyft co-founders step down
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More