Silicon Valley Bank get Full Bailout #1655

So you have to wonder, after the federal government did a complete bailout of Silicon Valley Bank, will all banks in the future get this royal treatment, or will those of us that bank with banks that do not have venture capitalist money in them be thrown to the curb? How did this bank get special treatment? While I am happy for those that got their money back, when does this happen to non-politically connected institutions?

