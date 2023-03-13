Silicon Valley Bank get Full Bailout #1655

So you have to wonder, after the federal government did a complete bailout of Silicon Valley Bank, will all banks in the future get this royal treatment, or will those of us that bank with banks that do not have venture capitalist money in them be thrown to the curb? How did this bank get special treatment? While I am happy for those that got their money back, when does this happen to non-politically connected institutions?
Show Notes:
- Meta threatens to restrict news in Canada
- Lowe’s is testing robots
- How to clean bloatware off your PC
- A 1,000-pound meteorite found in Texas
- Starlink prices are increasing
- AI will allow anyone to be a programmer
- YouTube mulls “1080p Premium” option
- LastPass
- iMessage to Windows 11
- Non-certified USB-C accessories on iPhone
- Chuck. E Cheese is still using floppy disks
- Artemis 2
- Relativity Space is preparing to launch the first 3D-printed rocket
- NASA revives IBEX probe
- Pixel Watch
- Discord won’t store call recordings
- Rivian’s electric delivery vans
- Automattic acquires a plugin
- Volkswagen in Canada
- DoNotPay is not fit for the purpose
- A point-and-shoot camera for the visually impaired
- Starlink is getting ready to test its satellite to cell phone service
- What is browser hijacking?
- Go fishing with a record player.
- ChatGPT in GM vehicles
- Another EV recall
- Samsung caught faking zoom photos of the Moon
- ISP promises broadband without a contract
- NASA identifies new asteroid
- US regulators will protect all deposits at SVB
