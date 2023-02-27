SpaceX Launched ‘V2 Mini’ Satellites #1653

SpaceX is in a bind with the Starship launch running behind. They have had to launch “V2 Mini’ Satellites to help them increase their already over-sold capacity, resulting in lower-than-expected performance. I have seen it with my Starlink account while, at the same time, they continue to raise the prices of the service to try and have fewer folks in oversold regions using the service. The V2 Mini has 5x the capacity, so it appears they will try to fill some gaps. Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 can only put 21 of these into orbit per launch due to the heavier weight.

