FTX wants their donations back? #1648

FTX wants the donations back that SBM gave to politicians and political action committees. I am not so sure how that work seems something given is given, and not sure how they can ask for the money back regardless of what has transpired with SBM. They say they will go to court if necessary to get the money!
Show Notes:
- FTX wants their money back
- Your Ex’s name in cat litter
- Scientists are modifying catfish with alligator DNA
- Jupiter overtakes Saturn
- Twitter expected to face the EU rules
- Twitter suspended 400,000 accounts
- How to spot a fake account on Twitter
- Apple could roll out a high-end iPhone
- Google is feeling the heat from its employees
- Ben Affleck is now a meme
- Dell announces layoffs
- Tesla raises Model Y prices
- Experts say Twitter is not doing enough to curb child exploitation
- AMC Is raising prices for its seats
- This monstrous DIY mechanical keyboard
- Google unveils BARD
- Pakistan unblocks Wikipedia
