FTX wants their donations back? #1648

FTX wants the donations back that SBM gave to politicians and political action committees. I am not so sure how that work seems something given is given, and not sure how they can ask for the money back regardless of what has transpired with SBM. They say they will go to court if necessary to get the money!

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, or $25 a month, or make a one-time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through a new podcasting 2.0 app at NewPodcastApps.com. You can also contribute by Bitcoin/Satoshis with GetAlby.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: