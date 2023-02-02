ISP Lied to FCC to Block Competitor Funding #1647

ISP Lied to FCC to Block Competitor Funding by putting in false data about where they currently offered service and at what speeds, which would have made it hard for a competitor to get expansion funds due to there not being a need to build out an area. Yet this lie is in areas with no ISP services existing at all. Not only are people suffering and unable to get high-speed internet, you now have ISPs lying about where they do have service, making it even harder for consumers to get high-speed service.
Show Notes:
- Nine signs your laptop has water damage
- Netflix and GM
- Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup
- The Moon just passed in front of Mars
- Unopened 1st generation iPhone hits the auction block
- Google is reportedly testing its own AI chatbot
- These streaming services still let you share your passwords
- CNET pushed reporters to be more favorable to advertisers
- Auburn University blocked TikTok
- ISP admits lying to the FCC
- Amazon won’t build warehouse storm shelters
- Starbucks now lets you pay with Venmo
- Comcast will air the Super Bowl in 4K
- Meta paid for data scraping
- Amazon’s delivery drones
- Over 100,000 unfilled jobs in IT
- Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth is $12 billion
- ACLU pushes back against Google
- Apple and Google face mounting pressure to remove TikTok
- A robot spy beaver
- SpaceX launches 53 more Starlink satellites
- Six new electric Volvos
- FTC fines drug discount app
- Twitter to end free access to its API
- NJ lawmakers considering “Seinfeld” telemarketing bill
